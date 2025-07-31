Art & Entertainment

FDCI India Couture Week 2025: Celebrities Who Headlined The Runway In Glam Avatar

The FDCI India Couture Week 2025 witnessed several celebrities walking the ramp showcasing Indian fashion and craftsmanship by ace designers including late designer Rohit Bal, Ritu Kumar, Shantanu-Nikhil, and Jayanti Reddy. Akshay Kumar returned to the runway after 12 years as he turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rasha Thadani, Arjun Rampal and others also dazzled as showstoppers.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Janhvi Kapoor
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Jayanti Reddy during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

2/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Sara Ali Khan
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Aisha Rao during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

3/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Khushi Kapoor
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Actor Khushi Kapoor walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Rimzim Dadu during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

4/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Ibrahim Ali Khan
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer JJ Valaya during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

5/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Actor-couple Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer JJ Valaya during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

6/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Tara Sutaria
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Suneet Varma during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

7/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Akshay Kumar
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar walks the ramp wearing a creation by designers Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.

8/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Bhumi Pednekar
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Ritu Kumar during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

9/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week: Jim Sarbh, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Bollywood actors Jim Sarbh, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and Rajkummar Rao with designers Shantanu and Nikhil during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

10/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Rasha Thadani
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Actors Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer JJ Valaya during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

11/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Fashion Designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with designer Suneet Varma during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.

12/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Models walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer Ritu Kumar during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

13/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: designer Jayanti Reddy
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor with fashion designer Jayanti Reddy during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

14/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: designer Aisha Rao
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan with fashion designer Aisha Rao during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

15/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos Rohit Bals Kash-Gul collection
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

A model walks the ramp showcasing a creation from late fashion designer Rohit Bal's 'Kash-Gul' collection during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

16/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: designer JJ Valaya
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Fashion designer JJ Valaya with models wearing his creations during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

17/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Tarun Tahiliani collection
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Models walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.

18/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: designer Suneet Varma collection
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

A model walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Suneet Varma during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.

19/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: designer Amit Aggarwal collection
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

A model walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Amit Aggarwal during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.

20/20
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi fahion week Photos: Rohit Bals Kash-Gul collection
FDCI India Couture Week 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal walks the ramp as the showstopper showcasing a creation from late designer Rohit Bal's Kash-Gul collection during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi. At the fashion event, Rampal paid an emotional tribute to Bal who was also his best friend.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal