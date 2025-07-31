Art & Entertainment

FDCI India Couture Week 2025: Celebrities Who Headlined The Runway In Glam Avatar

The FDCI India Couture Week 2025 witnessed several celebrities walking the ramp showcasing Indian fashion and craftsmanship by ace designers including late designer Rohit Bal, Ritu Kumar, Shantanu-Nikhil, and Jayanti Reddy. Akshay Kumar returned to the runway after 12 years as he turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Rasha Thadani, Arjun Rampal and others also dazzled as showstoppers.