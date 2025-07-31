FDCI India Couture Week 2025: Celebrities Who Headlined The Runway In Glam Avatar

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Jayanti Reddy during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Aisha Rao during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Actor Khushi Kapoor walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Rimzim Dadu during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer JJ Valaya during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Actor-couple Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer JJ Valaya during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Suneet Varma during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar walks the ramp wearing a creation by designers Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar walks the ramp showcasing a creation by fashion designer Ritu Kumar during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actors Jim Sarbh, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and Rajkummar Rao with designers Shantanu and Nikhil during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Actors Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer JJ Valaya during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Fashion Designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with designer Suneet Varma during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.
Models walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer Ritu Kumar during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor with fashion designer Jayanti Reddy during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan with fashion designer Aisha Rao during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
A model walks the ramp showcasing a creation from late fashion designer Rohit Bal's 'Kash-Gul' collection during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Fashion designer JJ Valaya with models wearing his creations during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
Models walk the ramp showcasing creations by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi.
A model walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Suneet Varma during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.
A model walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Amit Aggarwal during the ‘FDCI India Couture Week 2025’, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal walks the ramp as the showstopper showcasing a creation from late designer Rohit Bal's Kash-Gul collection during the FDCI India Couture Week 2025, in New Delhi. At the fashion event, Rampal paid an emotional tribute to Bal who was also his best friend.