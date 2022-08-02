Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Anupama Parameswaran Clarifies Why She Hasn't Joined 'Karthikeya 2' Promotions

Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the female lead in director Chandoo Mondeti's eagerly awaited 'Karthikeya 2', featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead on Monday clarified why she had been unable to join the team in promoting the film.

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 1:43 pm

Taking to Instagram, Anupama wrote, "Hey, just wanted to give a clarity on why I am not able to join 'Karthikeya' promotions.


"I have been shooting continuously day and night for two other films, which have combination dates of other artistes, which was planned since a long time... but unfortunately, there were so many changes in the release date of 'Karthikeya' and things are a little tight this side. Hope you all understand the difficulty.

"To my entire team, lots of love for all the efforts you put in for our film, especially to actor Nikhil garu for his extra efforts."

Meanwhile, actor Nikhil Siddhartha announced the winner of the Hyderabad leg of the 'Karthikeya 2 Quest' treasure hunt contest.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of the winner receiving the prize and said, "Srikanth Domakonda, just like Dr. Karthikeya in the movie 'Karthikeya 2' chased the mystery from the morning and genuinely reached the final destination of Hare Krishna Golden Temple first. Gave him the Krishna Gold Idol worth 1.5 lakhs. A hundred others who solved the quest will receive tickets for the movie."

[With Inputs From IANS]

