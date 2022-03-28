Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Anil Ravipudi Launches The Teaser Of Naga Shaurya's 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'

The director launched the teaser of Naga Shaurya and Shirley Shetia starrer 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' on Monday (March 28).

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 7:01 pm

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya’s ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ directed by Anish R Krishna, is getting ready for its release. The movie's shooting is over and currently the film is in its post-production stage. However, the movie promotions have started in full swing. 


Director Anil Ravipudi launched the teaser of the film today (March 28). The teaser introduces Naga Shaurya and actress Shirley Setia in their characters as colleagues in an office. Shaurya hears bell every time Setia comes near him. But the bell is so loud that even his colleagues are able to hear it. With his attempts to impress Setia it is evident that he is not that smart. However, they both fall in love as they enjoy each others company but then Setia starts using him for her own reasons. 


Director Anish R Krishna's writing seems to bring in the much-needed freshness in the story. Naga Shaurya has yet again impressed with his spot-on Brahmin look and performance. Setia's character too, seems to add depth to the story. The major point for the film will be the chemistry between the two leads. To add on that, cinematography is done by Sam Sriram and the background score is credited to Mahati Swara Sagar. 

‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ will be produced by Usha Mulpuri, presented by Shankar Prasad Mulpuri and actress Radhika will also play a crucial role in the film. The film is all set to hit the cinemas on April 22. 

