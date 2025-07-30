Just in: tsunami waves made their way to the US West Coast, hitting the coasts of California, Oregon, and Washington.



The biggest tsunami waves have been seen at:

California's Arena Cove: 1.6 ft

California's Crescent City: 1.5 ft

California's Monterey: 1.4 feet



The remainder of the California coast, including the San Francisco Bay Area, the Oregon coast, and the Washington coast, is still under a tsunami warning.



Hours after the first waves, there is a chance of dangerous currents and more surges. Until the advisories are cancelled, the National Weather Service encourages people to avoid beaches, harbours, and piers.