Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Out: Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Imperfect Love Story Unfolds

Nostalgia meets a contemporary setting

One of the teaser’s strongest elements is the use of the classic song Do Deewane Shehar Mein. Written by Gulzar and originally featured in the 1977 film Gharonda, the song adds a nostalgic warmth while seamlessly blending with the film’s modern sensibility. The visuals move between intimate urban moments and expansive landscapes, from Mumbai’s sea-link to snow-covered terrains, reflecting the emotional journey of the couple.