Do Deewane Seher Mein Teaser Out: Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi's Imperfect Love Story Unfolds

Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser offers a tender glimpse into a modern romance led by Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a moment from the teaser Photo: YouTube
  • Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser out presents an emotionally honest modern love story.

  • Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi portray flawed yet deeply relatable lovers.

  • Ravi Udyawar’s film blends nostalgia with contemporary romance sensitively.

The Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser gives audiences their first look at Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a quiet, emotionally layered love story. The teaser sets the tone for a romance shaped by hesitation, vulnerability, and the messy beauty of human connection, steering away from grand declarations and sweeping drama.

A modern romance led by flawed characters

The teaser introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur as two individuals still learning who they are before fully understanding each other. Their chemistry unfolds in silences and stolen glances, capturing the confusion and uncertainty that often define contemporary relationships. The narrative leans into emotional honesty, portraying love as lived through doubt rather than certainty.

Watch the teaser here:

Nostalgia meets a contemporary setting

One of the teaser’s strongest elements is the use of the classic song Do Deewane Shehar Mein. Written by Gulzar and originally featured in the 1977 film Gharonda, the song adds a nostalgic warmth while seamlessly blending with the film’s modern sensibility. The visuals move between intimate urban moments and expansive landscapes, from Mumbai’s sea-link to snow-covered terrains, reflecting the emotional journey of the couple.

Ravi Udyawar’s restrained romantic vision

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Do Deewane Seher Mein takes a softer, more grounded approach compared to larger romantic spectacles. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Bhansali along with Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, the film focuses on soulful music, minimalist storytelling, and emotional realism.

The film is slated for a Valentine's week theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

Published At:
