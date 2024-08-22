Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty

Just two lines from the deeply poignant “Hazaar rahein”(Thodi si Bewafai, 1980) is testimony to the depths Gulzar’s pen can delve into. There is so much bareeki in his writing that nestled between the carefully chosen words have always been complex, entwined emotions. Never in binaries, never in singularities. Much like the people he portrayed who felt them. Real, messy, hurting adults, often caught between circumstances that went beyond convention. And within those, struggling to deal with emotions and situations, where the heart refuses to listen. That conflict and struggle are almost always so poignantly showcased, so sensitively handled, and so gently political, that we are forced to see the people behind the roles, and beyond the binaries of ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ (often societally conditioned) without judging their actions. And within this stunning, fierce, beautiful sensitivity lies anger. Anger that is natural, but stays hidden in life. Gulzar unleashes it, cradles it, and showcases it in all its softness. Sometimes anger is political and upfront, sometimes it is grief that masquerades, and at other times it is wrapped in humour. Very few writers and lyricists have woven anger into poetry (sometimes romantic, sometimes reflective) with such ease, and made it a part of everyday cultural language.