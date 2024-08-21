On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan

The short story Saans Leta Sona (Breathing Gold) is the story of an emerging labour being cast into a commodity in the background of kinship. Darshan Singh of the short story Ravi Paar (Across the Ravi) too is the prisoner of an agony like ‘Toba Tek Singh’ of Saadat Hasan Manto. This torment is seen to be shadowing like an evil spirit or a viper upon a branch having flowers. Now if we come towards poetry, then the poems Refugee, 1857, Kachehriyan (Courts), Fatehpur Sikri, Ghalib, Siddharth supply a thought provoking index. When he sees the night arriving in the moon’s boat, in a collective capacity in his poems, trivenis and songs, a series of extraordinary scenes keeps untying the knots of the meaningfulness in harmony with the music of words. In this journey Gulzar while watching the moon also keeps in view the blemish on its forehead. An important quality of his poetic style is the effectiveness of dialogue, which dominates his oeuvre in cinema in addition to short stories and poetry. When he brings this very dialogue within the paradise of one-liners to obtain meaningfulness from musicality, then it emerges in a voice choking with the crucifix of solitude, fear and pain.