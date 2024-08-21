Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution

Over the years, the group didn’t lose touch. Kirkire mentions he was texting with Aslam only the week before she passed. On his Instagram, he’s shared the last few messages he exchanged with her, where Aslam is being her lyrical self – describing her hopes for how life goes on – ‘timtimati rahe, bhinbhinati rahe” (it continues to glimmer, it keeps buzzing). Moitra says their Whatsapp group is now silent, where Aslam once sent pieces to her ‘sarhad paar’ collaborators. “She knew about my passion for climbing. (She was) very well-read (and) very well-informed,” recounts Moitra. “We would talk to each other often, as friends, not musicians. She would always ask about how a composer thinks.” Always at the receiving end of questions from Aslam, it is slowly dawning on Moitra that there will be no questions from her anymore.