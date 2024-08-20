In 'Pari', too, the strongest characters of the story are the women. Rukhsana (Anushka Sharma), who plays the daughter of the demon Ifrit, has only seen men who are out to kill her. When she meets Arnab (Parambrata Chatterjee), she is taken by his gentleness and respectful behaviour and eventually falls in love with him. Arnab, a shy and quiet introvert, who is preparing for an arranged marriage with Piyali (Ritabhari Chakraborty), is shown to be a progressive man who is quite unperturbed by the fact that his future partner was once in a very serious relationship with another man. He wants to help Rukhsana find a safe shelter because he feels responsible for her mother’s death. The beauty of Arnab’s character is that he is not without flaws. When Rukhsana’s reality is revealed to him, he gives her away to those out to eliminate her out of fear. But his empathy for her ultimately wins even when he fears for his life. Filled with remorse over his blunder, he asks Piyali, “Who is the demon? Her or me?” The child that Rukhsana bears from her relationship with Arnab is not a demon, but human, because it is born out of consent, unlike the demon children of Ifrit, who are born out of the sexual violation of women. This aberration is made possible only because Rukhsana can fall in love with Arnab. The spectator thus bears witness to an alternative masculinity through the love of a demon.