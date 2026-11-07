Government defends permission for Pralay

According to the report, the Maharashtra government permitted Light Rays, the production house behind Pralay, to use 5,000 square yards of the ground for six hours. The company paid ₹40,000 for the booking and deposited an additional ₹40,000 as a refundable security amount. The permission, signed on October 30, reportedly included conditions such as keeping vehicles off the pitches and prohibiting cooking or digging. It also required an MCA no-objection certificate, although the association said it had not been consulted.