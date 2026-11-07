Hansal Mehta says the Pralay team secured permission for its Azad Maidan shoot.
MCA alleges the six-hour film shoot disrupted inter-school cricket matches.
Maharashtra government reportedly charged ₹40,000 plus a refundable ₹40,000 security deposit.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has responded to the controversy surrounding the shoot of Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, maintaining that the production team had secured the necessary permissions. His response came after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) alleged that the six-hour shoot disrupted scheduled inter-school cricket matches and forced organisers to postpone fixtures. The association has questioned why a ground used by young cricketers was made available for a commercial film production.
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Mehta also criticised the bureaucratic hurdles filmmakers face when trying to shoot in Mumbai. He said, “But I would like to underscore that Mumbai has been rendered a no-go zone for film shoots because of bureaucratic hurdles. And people like you fuel the fire.”
Why MCA objected to the Pralay shoot
The MCA reportedly wrote to the Maharashtra government's Sports Department seeking an explanation for the permission granted to the production. The association said it was not consulted before the approval was issued, despite being responsible for maintaining the ground and its pitches.
MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon said, “This is the first time a film shoot has taken place at Azad Maidan. Large sets were erected and artificial grass was laid for the shoot of Pralay. This is not a film-shooting venue but a cricket ground where players hone their skills to progress to the international level. Our ongoing tournaments were disrupted because of the shoot. Who will take responsibility for this loss? You cannot commercially exploit a cricket ground by allowing a commercial film shoot."
Memon also argued that Azad Maidan was already losing space because of the Aqua Line Metro work and the continued presence of the Mumbai Police. He questioned the Sports Department's decision to permit another non-sporting activity at the venue.
Government defends permission for Pralay
According to the report, the Maharashtra government permitted Light Rays, the production house behind Pralay, to use 5,000 square yards of the ground for six hours. The company paid ₹40,000 for the booking and deposited an additional ₹40,000 as a refundable security amount. The permission, signed on October 30, reportedly included conditions such as keeping vehicles off the pitches and prohibiting cooking or digging. It also required an MCA no-objection certificate, although the association said it had not been consulted.
Deputy Director of Sports, Mumbai Division, Navnath Fartade, defended the decision, citing a government resolution that allows Azad Maidan to host non-sporting events for up to 30 days annually.
About Ranveer Singh's Pralay
Directed by Jai Mehta and written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, Pralay is a survival thriller set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai facing a zombie threat. The film also marks Ranveer's debut as a producer under Maa Kasam Films. It is being co-produced by Birla Studios and True Story Films, with Kalyani Priyadarshan also part of the cast.