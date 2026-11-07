Sharad Kelkar On Dubbing For Yash In Ramayana : 'Toughest Role Of His Career

Kelkar maintained, "Yash has given an outstanding performance. He is the best choice for the role and he understood the character perfectly. Dubbing for him was not at all easy. I would describe it as interesting because Yash speaks Hindi quite well. But as someone who speaks mostly in Kannada, he has an accent and his rhythm with Hindi words was a bit of an issue. The entire team felt his voice needed to be dubbed for the Hindi version. In Kannada, he has done a brilliant job. He has a fantastic voice.”