Macklemore says nine US arenas rejected his Free Palestine benefit tour.
Madison Square Garden disputes the rapper's claims, citing limited availability.
Macklemore's European tour included sold-out shows in three cities.
American rapper Macklemore has alleged that nine major US arenas refused to host his Free Palestine fundraising tour, claiming that available dates were withdrawn after venues learnt the concerts would support Palestinian causes. The rapper shared the development in a lengthy Instagram statement on Friday, November 6, naming prominent locations including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. However, Madison Square Garden's operator has disputed his account.
Macklemore names nine US arenas that turned down his tour
The other venues named by Macklemore include Barclays Center, UBS Arena and Prudential Center in the New York tri-state area, along with Intuit Dome and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. San Francisco's Chase Center and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena were also on his list.
Explaining what happened, Macklemore wrote on Instagram, “By mid-September, we received available dates at these arenas through the end of the year. But once they found out these were my benefit shows for Palestine, those dates were suddenly off the table.”
He added, “The doors were closed. The conversations were all different, but the result was the same. The shows were not going to be allowed to happen in these venues.”
The rapper also criticised what he described as pressure on artists to remain silent about political issues. “The intimidation, manipulation and suppression I experienced are part of how those in power keep entertainers quiet,” he said. “It’s their main tactic to keep us in line. Shut up and dribble, or you will be punished.”
Madison Square Garden responds to Macklemore's claims
Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which operates the New York venue, offered a different explanation. A spokesperson said its properties were among “the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability” and added that Macklemore was “not an arena-level act”. Representatives for the Kia Forum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The controversy follows Macklemore's removal from Ed Sheeran's US tour after making remarks supporting Palestine during an onstage performance. Sheeran later said the decision was made because venues had indicated they would not host a show featuring Macklemore. Sheeran said, “I am not complicit,” while also explaining that he had personal views on the conflict but did not always speak about them publicly.
Macklemore vows to continue Palestine benefit shows
The rapper recently performed three shows in Dublin, Paris and London as part of the Free Palestine tour. The concerts raised funds for organisations supporting Palestinians. Macklemore said he would continue working with artists and organisers to stage more events.
“I’d rather lose every opportunity in this industry than spend another day protecting people who value their business relationships with Israel more than they value Palestinian human life,” he wrote.
He also promised that the tour would continue, adding, “There will be more shows for Palestine.”