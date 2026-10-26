2 Bodies Recovered During Rescue Operation After House Collapse In Northeast Delhi

P
PTI
Published at:

Rescue operations conclude in Milan Garden area as emergency teams retrieve the bodies of a father and son following an under-construction building collapse

image Prefer on Google
Delhi jahangirpuri fire
Rescue operations conclude in Milan Garden area as emergency teams retrieve the bodies of a father and son following an under-construction building collapse Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two men from the debris of a collapsed building in northeast Delhi's Milan Garden area.

  • The deceased were identified as Chanderpal (60) and his son Vijay Kumar (33), both residents of Harsh Vihar.

  • Emergency operations involving NDRF and fire services were launched after building slabs collapsed during construction work.

Two bodies were recovered from the debris of an under-construction house in northeast Delhi's Milan Garden area on Monday morning, following an overnight rescue operation, officials said.

The incident occurred under the Harsh Vihar police station limits on Sunday evening.

Rescue teams recovered two bodies from the rubble, while efforts are underway to rescue another person trapped underneath, a senior police officer said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Fire Service are engaged in the operation.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories