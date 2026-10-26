Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two men from the debris of a collapsed building in northeast Delhi's Milan Garden area.
The deceased were identified as Chanderpal (60) and his son Vijay Kumar (33), both residents of Harsh Vihar.
Emergency operations involving NDRF and fire services were launched after building slabs collapsed during construction work.
Two bodies were recovered from the debris of an under-construction house in northeast Delhi's Milan Garden area on Monday morning, following an overnight rescue operation, officials said.
Rescue teams recovered two bodies from the rubble, while efforts are underway to rescue another person trapped underneath, a senior police officer said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Delhi Fire Service are engaged in the operation.