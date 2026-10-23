Andhra SEC Extends Nomination Process In Four Urban Local Bodies

Andhra SEC extended nomination filing by 48 hours in four urban local bodies following Supreme Court orders.
The extension applies to select municipal bodies across Kadapa and Tirupati districts.
Final candidate lists will be published on October 25, with voting set for November 1.
SEC Anil Chandra Punetha has extended the nomination procedure in four ULBs in compliance with the Supreme Court orders.
The four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Rajampet Municipality, Mydukuru Municipality and Tirupati Municipal Corporation.
"The State Election Commission, in compliance with the orders dt (dated) October 21 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, hereby orders to extend the nomination process in four Urban Local Bodies for 48 hours on October 23 and October 24 from 11 am to 3 pm," a release quoting Punetha said late on Thursday.
The State Election Commissioner's nomination process extension order comes in the wake of the YSRCP filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court's October 18 order refusing to extend the nomination deadline, which ended on the same day.
The party brought to the notice of the Supreme Court the alleged violent incidents that took place in Punganur, Rayachoti, Kadapa and Tirupati during the nomination process.
It alleged that YSRCP candidates were attacked, threatened and prevented from reaching nomination centres.
YSRCP requested the Supreme Court to direct the authorities to provide adequate police protection to candidates and ensure that they can file their nominations "without fear."
Consequently, the apex court ordered the commission to postpone the publication of the final list of candidates till October 25.
Punetha was directed to consider the representations made by the petitioner party (YSRCP) and various candidates.
The SC also ordered the commission to consider the evidentiary material as well as electronic evidence placed before it to take a decision to extend the last date of filing nominations in the ULBs, wherever it is of the view that candidates were unable to file due to the law and order situation.
The SEC was also directed to give a 48-hour window from the time of publishing its decision by amending the election notification for the aggrieved candidates to file their nominations.
After obeying the SC's orders, Punetha observed that "in certain Urban Local Bodies, some candidates, who were willing to contest, have been intimidated or attacked or their nomination papers were torn or by any adversarial circumstance prevented such candidates from filing nominations."
"The State Election Commission has also observed that those incidents have occurred in four Urban Local Bodies and decided to provide them an opportunity to file nominations and to take appropriate steps to ensure that they are not deprived of their opportunity to contest the elections," Punetha said.
Further, the SEC has also issued a revised schedule from the stage of publication of the final list of contesting candidates for all 100 ULBs, including the four ULBs for which the nomination process has been extended.
As per the revised schedule, Punetha said that the final list of the candidates will be published on October 25, followed by the election on November 1 from 7 am to 5 pm, the date of repoll if required on November 2 and the counting of votes on November 3.