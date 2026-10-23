Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen Star As South Africa Hand Australia Crushing Defeat In 2nd Test
South Africa produced a commanding performance to defeat Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on October 22, levelling the three-match series 1-1. After rain disrupted the opening two days, Temba Bavuma's magnificent 179 and Simon Harmer's 82 powered the hosts to 425/9 declared, recovering from 110/6 through a crucial 183-run eighth-wicket partnership. Marco Jansen then ripped through Australia's batting lineup with 5/33, bowling the visitors out for just 99 and enforcing the follow-on. Australia showed greater resistance in their second innings, with Travis Head smashing a defiant 121 and Scott Boland grinding out 40. However, Wiaan Mulder claimed three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada finished with 4/77 as Australia were dismissed for 295. The series now moves to Cape Town for the decisive third Test.
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