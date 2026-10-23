Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen Star As South Africa Hand Australia Crushing Defeat In 2nd Test

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South Africa produced a commanding performance to defeat Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on October 22, levelling the three-match series 1-1. After rain disrupted the opening two days, Temba Bavuma's magnificent 179 and Simon Harmer's 82 powered the hosts to 425/9 declared, recovering from 110/6 through a crucial 183-run eighth-wicket partnership. Marco Jansen then ripped through Australia's batting lineup with 5/33, bowling the visitors out for just 99 and enforcing the follow-on. Australia showed greater resistance in their second innings, with Travis Head smashing a defiant 121 and Scott Boland grinding out 40. However, Wiaan Mulder claimed three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada finished with 4/77 as Australia were dismissed for 295. The series now moves to Cape Town for the decisive third Test.

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South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs
South Africa's Temba Bavuma, left, shakes hand with Australia's Pat Cummins following the day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test Match
Australia's Alex Carey, center, walks off the field as South African players celebrate winning the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia on day five, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Kagiso Rabada
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Alex Carey Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Match
Australia's Alex Carey watches on his shot on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Australias captain Pat Cummins, right, is bowled as South Africas Ryan Rickelton plays behind the wicket on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, is bowled as South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays behind the wicket on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe Pat Cummins
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Scott Boland Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Match
Australia's Scott Boland, right, is bowled by South Africa's Wiaan Mulder on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Scott Boland Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Match
Australia's Scott Boland plays a shot on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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SA vs AUS 2nd Test Match
South Africa's Simon Harmer, right, attempts to field the ball as South Africa's Aiden Markram covers him on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Travis Head SA vs AUS 2nd Test Match
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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AUS vs SA 2nd Test Match
South Africa's Simon Harmer, center top, bowls during day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Travis Head AUS vs SA 2nd Test Match
Australia's Travis Head celebrates his hundred on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test Match
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls during day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
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South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Match
Groundsmen pull covers over the field as rain interrupts play on day five of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

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