Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal; Heavy Rain In West Bengal's Coastal Districts From Oct 28

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IMD issues weather alert as a developing system in the Bay of Bengal threatens heavy downpours across coastal West Bengal starting October 28

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Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal
Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal
Summary of this article

  • A fresh weather system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by late October.

  • Heavy downpours and strong winds are forecast to hit coastal West Bengal starting around October 28.

  • Local authorities and disaster response teams are on high alert to issue warnings and manage potential disruptions.

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, will bring heavy rainfall to the coastal and western districts of West Bengal from October 28, the weather department said on Friday.

The weather system is likely to cause day temperatures to drop by two to three notches in the southern parts of the state, according to the India Meteorological Department.

It said the low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move west-northwestward toward the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast.

Thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 40 km per hour will prevail over all south Bengal districts from October 28, while the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur as well as Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura in the west will witness heavy rain, the IMD said.

It advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea from October 26. The state capital will experience thunderstorms from October 28.

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