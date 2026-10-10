Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Main Event Guide: Lineup, Position, Weather, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix introduces its first-ever sprint weekend format to the grueling Marina Bay circuit, where championship leader Kimi Antonelli looks to extend his 84-point advantage

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Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Main Event Guide
Kimi Antonelli enters the Singapore Grand Prix holding a commanding 84-point championship lead. Vincent Thian/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Kimi Antonelli enters the Singapore Grand Prix holding a commanding 84-point championship lead over Mercedes teammate George Russell.

  • George Russell faces a steep uphill battle after engine trouble forces him into a grid penalty and a likely back-row start.

  • The gruelling 62-lap night race at Marina Bay features high humidity, a first-time sprint weekend format, and threat of rain

Under floodlights, in thick tropical heat, Formula 1 returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday for a Singapore Grand Prix that arrives with a championship leader closing in on history, a defending winner starting from the back, and a sprint weekend never before staged on this track.

The Grand Prix is 62 laps, capped at 120 minutes, around the 4.927 km circuit. Singapore has been F1’s first night race since 2008, and the humidity, constant corners and unforgiving walls make it among the most gruelling rounds of the year. It also closes the Asian triple-header before the series heads to the United States.

Sprint Comes To Marina Bay

This year adds a new twist. Drivers have just one practice session before Sprint Qualifying on Friday, leaving little time to find a setup. The Sprint ran on Saturday over 21 laps, followed by grand prix qualifying, which falls at 6:30 PM IST. It is the final sprint of the season, and the final grid was not confirmed at the time of writing.

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Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium flanked by second place Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy, left and third place Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after setting the pole position during the qualifying session ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the second free practice ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, in Madrid, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Antonelli’s Title March

In the standings, Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli holds a commanding position. His lead over teammate George Russell grew from 66 to 84 points after Malaysia, with seven races left. The 20-year-old is on course to become the youngest champion in Formula One history, but he cannot wrap up the crown in Singapore. The decider could still arrive early, with the US, Mexico City, Brazil, Las Vegas and Qatar rounds to follow.

Russell’s Uphill Task

The weekend’s central storyline belongs to Russell, who won here last year from pole. His fortunes have since turned. He retired in the closing laps in Malaysia while running third, and the engine failure left him with no units remaining in his season allocation. A new engine likely means a back-row start in the Grand Prix, though the penalty does not apply to the Sprint.

Key Factors On Race Day

Strategy and Safety Cars will loom large. With passing so limited, track position and well-timed pit stops often decide the result, and a single stoppage can reshuffle the order.

The weather adds uncertainty. Thundery showers are forecast for all three days of track action, and high temperatures raise the possibility of a “Heat Hazard” declaration. Rain would follow the disruption seen in Malaysia.

Red Bull will also be watched closely after its emphatic defeat of Mercedes in Malaysia. Max Verstappen won there and could capitalise if the grid is scrambled. Ferrari and McLaren should also be in the mix for podium places and constructors’ points.

Starting Grid Lineup

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad, Nico Hülkenberg, Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz Jr., Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, Sergio Pérez, Valtteri Bottas, Isack Hadjar

Positions After Qualifying

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Andrea Kimi Antonelli

5. Lando Norris

6. George Russell

7. Oscar Piastri

8. Pierre Gasly

9. Liam Lawson

10. Arvid Lindblad

11. Nico Hülkenberg

12. Oliver Bearman

13. Esteban Ocon

14. Carlos Sainz Jr.

15. Gabriel Bortoleto

16. Franco Colapinto

17. Fernando Alonso

18. Alex Albon

19. Lance Stroll

20. Sergio Pérez

21. Valtteri Bottas

22. Isack Hadjar

Date And Time

Round 17 of the 2026 season runs from 9 to 11 October, with the main event due off at 08:00 local time on October 11, or 5:30 PM in India.

Live Streaming Details

Indian fans can follow the action live on streaming. FanCode is carrying every session, from practice and Sprint Qualifying to the Sprint, qualifying and the Grand Prix. The official F1 TV service is also an option in India. No live TV channel could be confirmed for this weekend. Viewers should check the FanCode app or website for subscription details and log in ahead of the start to catch the pre-race build-up.

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