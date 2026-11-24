D Gukesh starts his world title defence against Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva on Tuesday
The championship will be decided over 14 classical games in Switzerland
Magnus Carlsen said the World Championship format is a poor way to determine the best player in the world
D Gukesh begins his world title defence against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, with the championship set to run over 14 classical games. The contest carries weight well beyond a routine title match—and Magnus Carlsen's view on it has added another layer before the first move
The world number one weighed in on both the matchup and the format itself. Carlsen argued that a short classical match is not the best test of the strongest player in the world.
Gukesh, for his part, has made his aim clear. He wants to secure the win, not merely hold on to his crown, setting up what could be an attacking contest from the opening round.
Carlsen Critiques Format
Carlsen did not hide his view. "The thing about World Championship matches, and one of the reasons why I believe it's an extraordinarily bad way to determine the best player in the world, is that you play classical, which is the most egalitarian format, and you don't play a ton of games as well," Carlsen said.
His criticism rests on two points. He argued that classical chess is "the most egalitarian format" and that the championship still does not feature enough games to settle the question cleanly.
That, in Carlsen's view, weakens the format as a way to identify the best player in the world. His comments come just before Gukesh and Sindarov begin a title contest that will be decided inside a short 14-game window.
Close Scores Likely
Carlsen also explained why a match can stay tight even when one player appears far stronger before it starts.
"This is hypothetical. I don't think about this match that way at all, but if you think that a certain match is an 80/20 before the match, the likelihood is still very high that it's going to be a one- or two-point score because chess is such a drawish game," he added.
The example was simple. Even with an 80/20 split in pre-match expectations, Carlsen said the final margin can still end up at only one or two points.
That, he suggested, is down to the nature of elite chess. Games are often drawn, which keeps matches compressed even when one player begins with a clear edge on paper.
He sees the opening stretch as the turning point. In a short title match, an early lead can quickly reshape the balance and the pressure on both players.
"I think if Sindarov is ahead early on, it's probably very bad news for Gukesh. If Gukesh is ahead early on, he automatically becomes a significant favourite. Like, that's how these matches work," he added.
Those remarks fit the stakes of this week's meeting in Geneva. Gukesh has already said he is chasing victory rather than merely defending his crown, and the first games from Tuesday could decide far more than the scoreboard suggests