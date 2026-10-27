History! Two Women Slate Historic Final Spots On Same Day At Wrestling World Championships

Sirohi opened the day in the 50kg category. She beat home favourite Zeinep Bayanova of Kazakhstan 7-3 in the semifinal, and a hostile crowd did not rattle her. The result makes her only the second Indian woman to reach a World Championships final, and the first since Anshu Malik in 2021. That is a long gap for a country that has produced so many top women wrestlers, and Sirohi has now ended it.