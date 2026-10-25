11-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan becomes the youngest female International Master, breaking Judit Polgar’s 38-year-old record
The Indian-origin British chess prodigy secured her third IM norm at the European Club Cup in Montenegro
Sivanandan recently became the youngest player to fulfil the requirements for the Woman Grandmaster title and is now a step closer to becoming a Grandmaster
Bodhana Sivanandan, an 11-year-old British chess player of Indian origin, has achieved another historic milestone by becoming the youngest female player to earn the International Master (IM) title.
Aged 11 years, seven months and 16 days, Sivanandan completed the requirements for the title at the European Club Cup in Budva, Montenegro.
She secured her third and final IM norm and crossed the required live rating threshold of 2,400, making her eligible for the title under the applicable regulations.
The achievement comes less than a month after Sivanandan became the youngest player in history to fulfil the requirements for the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title. Her latest feat further strengthens her position among the most accomplished young players in international chess.
Polgar had achieved the corresponding milestone at the age of 12 in 1988. Widely regarded as one of the greatest female chess players of all time, she went on to compete against some of the world's leading grandmasters and break into the top 10 of the overall world rankings.
Sivanandan's performance also places her among the 10 youngest players in history to qualify for the IM title, irrespective of gender. India's D Gukesh, the reigning world champion, and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov are among the other players who reached the milestone at a young age.
“I’m humbled by the 3rd IM norm and the IM title. It takes me one step closer to the Grandmaster title. So time to enjoy this with more chess,” Sivanandan told The Indian Express.
How Did Bodhana Sivanandan Break Judit Polgar's Record?
Sivanandan achieved the milestone while representing She Plays To Win Lionesses A on the top board at the European Club Cup.
After losing her opening game against Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina, a former Women's World Championship challenger, she recovered to finish the competition with 5.5 points from seven games.
She registered a victory against Austria's Olga Badelka, an International Master, in the third round and drew against Georgian Grandmaster Nino Batsiashvili. Her final-round win over Sweden's Woman International Master Viktoria Johansson also contributed to her team's 4-0 victory.
The European Club Cup marked the completion of a three-month run in which Sivanandan secured all three of her required IM norms.
She earned the first at the Dole Open in France in July before securing the second at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Representing England on the top board at the Olympiad, she recorded six wins, four draws and one defeat. Her final norm in Montenegro, coupled with crossing the required rating threshold, completed the conditions needed for the IM title.
What Is The International Master Title In Chess?
The International Master title is one of the highest distinctions awarded by the International Chess Federation (FIDE). It ranks below Grandmaster (GM), the sport's highest open title, and above Woman Grandmaster (WGM) in the conventional title hierarchy.
The IM title is open to both male and female players. Under the standard requirements, players generally need to achieve a FIDE rating of at least 2,400 and earn three IM norms, subject to FIDE regulations.
A chess rating is a numerical measure of a player's playing strength, calculated from competitive results against other rated players. A higher rating generally indicates stronger performance against rated opposition.
A norm, meanwhile, is a qualifying performance achieved in an eligible tournament by meeting prescribed criteria, including the strength and composition of the opposition and the player's results.
The Woman Grandmaster title has a lower rating threshold of 2,300 and generally requires three WGM norms. Although both titles recognise high-level chess ability, the IM title is open to players of all genders and carries a higher rating requirement.
Who Is Bodhana Sivanandan?
Bodhana Sivanandan is a British chess prodigy of Indian origin who lives in Harrow, a suburb of London. She has rapidly risen through the ranks of international chess while continuing to attend school full-time.
Unlike many young players who dedicate most of their time to professional chess, Sivanandan balances her education with training, weekend tournaments and league matches in the United Kingdom.
She reportedly has around two hours a day available for chess training, with additional opportunities to compete during school holidays.
Her coach, Grandmaster Mert Erdogdu, began working with her in January 2026. Speaking to Chess.com, Erdogdu credited her dedication and passion for the game for her progress, noting that they work together four times a week.
Sivanandan has already established several age-related records. She has become the youngest Woman International Master (WIM) and Woman FIDE Master (WFM), as well as the youngest female player to earn her first IM norm.
She has also been the youngest female player to cross the 2,300 rating mark and defeat a grandmaster rated above 2,600.
In August, she became the youngest British Women's Champion.