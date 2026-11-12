Sekhar Master and three others escaped unhurt in a Hyderabad road accident.
Jani Master confirmed the choreographer could return to Kaaka's shoot on Thursday.
Chiranjeevi's Kaaka has completed its first half and 30% of the second half.
Choreographer Sekhar Master was involved in a road accident in the early hours of Thursday while returning from the shoot of Kaaka in Hyderabad. He was travelling with three others when a lorry hit their car near Gollapalli village, under the limits of Shamshabad Police Station in Rangareddy district. According to news agency ANI, all four occupants escaped without injuries. The Shamshabad Police have begun investigating the incident.
Shekhar Master accident: Jani Master shares health update
Following reports of the accident, choreographer Jani Master took to X to reassure fans and well-wishers about Sekhar's condition. He confirmed that he had spoken to him and that the choreographer was doing fine. Jani also said that Sekhar was expected to return to the sets of Kaaka later on Thursday.
“Been receiving calls from many near and dear ones enquiring about #SekharMaster’s accident while returning from the shoot of #Kaaka. I spoke to the master and I’m happy to share that he is doing fine. He will also be joining the #Kaaka shoot this evening. Let’s all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone. Stay safe!” he wrote.
Sekhar has been working on Kaaka, an upcoming Telugu action drama thriller directed by Bobby Kolli. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role and is being produced by KVN Productions.
What we know about Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Kaaka
The latest schedule began on September 7 and has been described by the team as a lengthy and crucial shooting leg. Actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently joined the cast. Hinting at the significance of his character, director Bobby Kolli wrote on Instagram, “Some characters are meant to leave a lasting impact” and said Anurag would “add another intense layer to this high-voltage entertainer”.
The film's title glimpse was released on Chiranjeevi's 71st birthday. He plays Satyam, a supervisor at Ammaji Aqua Industries, a shrimp farm in Ravulapalem. The glimpse also showed him in a younger, action-oriented appearance, leaving questions about whether the character has two identities or whether the scenes represent different stages of his life. Anaswara Rajan plays his daughter.
Chiranjeevi recently revealed that the entire first half has been shot, along with around 30% of the second half. The team has also reportedly begun dubbing and post-production work.