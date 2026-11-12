Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam is set for a January theatrical release next year.
The film marks Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi's first on-screen collaboration.
The makers shared a motion poster with the date announcement and offered a brief tease of the story.
Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil romance is titled Inji Vellam. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, it will arrive in theatres in January next year. The makers shared Inji Vellam's release date alongside a motion poster. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.
Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi's Inji Vellam release date
Inji Vellam will arrive in cinemas on January 29, 2027.
Mani Ratnam is back in the romantic genre with Inji Vellam. The National Award-winning filmmaker had earlier helmed romantic films such as Mouna Ragam, Geethanjali, Alai Payuthey and O Kadhal Kanmani.
Sethupathi and Pallavi have not appeared together on screen before, giving Inji Vellam an added pull for Tamil cinema audiences.
"Idhula yaaru Inji, yaaru Vellam? Task alert Reply to the tweet with your fun and beautiful family pictures (sic)," the makers captioned the poster.
Title meaning and tease
Inji Vellam means ginger and jaggery. The phrase is commonly used to describe a mix of sweet and spicy, similar to two different personalities coming together in a relationship.
The short motion poster hints at the story’s basic setup without revealing the plot. It seems to be about a married couple at the centre of the story. It also shows Sethupathi and Pallavi holding twins, who may be their daughters.
The film was shot in Kolkata. Last year, it generated buzz after the set pictures appeared online. The images showed Pallavi and Sethupathi filming at Howrah Bridge. Sethupathi was seen in a clean-shaven look. He wore a black T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Pallavi wore a brown, flowing dress and her hair was styled in curls. Some pictures showed the actors preparing for the scene while Ratnam instructed them, while others captured them mid-scene. The images suggested they were shooting a song in Kolkata.
Sethupathi’s last film was Baththa. Pallavi's recent outing was Ramayana Part 1. She will also be seen in Tamil OM, co-starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela.