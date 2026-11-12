The film was shot in Kolkata. Last year, it generated buzz after the set pictures appeared online. The images showed Pallavi and Sethupathi filming at Howrah Bridge. Sethupathi was seen in a clean-shaven look. He wore a black T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Pallavi wore a brown, flowing dress and her hair was styled in curls. Some pictures showed the actors preparing for the scene while Ratnam instructed them, while others captured them mid-scene. The images suggested they were shooting a song in Kolkata.