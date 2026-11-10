Ramayana Part One, which hit the theatres on November 5, 2026, has been getting positive reactions from all across the nation. But some people have criticised Nitesh Tiwari's film, especially Sai Pallavi’s Sita fight scenes, when she holds a sword. Indira Krishna, who plays Kaushalya in the film, said she also struggled to relate to that version of the character, but said the makers wanted to show Sita as strong, not fragile.