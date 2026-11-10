“I want to ask Hindi filmmakers: is it fair to distort facts mentioned in Valmiki’s Ramayana and go beyond it to show your vision. Ever since the Ramayana was released, it has stirred a debate on social media and amongst the YouTubers. Everyone is reviewing the film, and no one is sure how much the film will earn. But here, the main agenda has been about recovering the budget of ₹4,000 crore, not about telling the story most authentically,” he said in his vlog.