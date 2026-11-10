Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Dies At 57 While Shooting Dileep's Next Project

While filming an upcoming Dileep project in Alappuzha, Shaji fell ill over the weekend. He reported feeling unwell on Saturday evening to director Ullas Krishna and was promptly admitted to a local medical facility before being transferred to a private hospital. Despite showing initial signs of recovery and conversing comfortably, his status took a sudden turn for the worse on Sunday evening, ultimately leading to his passing. The news has sent shockwaves across the South Indian film community.