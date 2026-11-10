Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Dies At 57 While Shooting Dileep's Next Project

DP Shaji Kumar is dead at 57.
Kumar was among the best-known cinematographers in the Malayalam film industry.
He died while shooting Dileep's next film.
Veteran Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, celebrated for his work on blockbuster films like Pulimurugan, Naran, and Thudarum, passed away on Tuesday at 57.
While filming an upcoming Dileep project in Alappuzha, Shaji fell ill over the weekend. He reported feeling unwell on Saturday evening to director Ullas Krishna and was promptly admitted to a local medical facility before being transferred to a private hospital. Despite showing initial signs of recovery and conversing comfortably, his status took a sudden turn for the worse on Sunday evening, ultimately leading to his passing. The news has sent shockwaves across the South Indian film community.
Having spent much of his life based in Perumbavoor, Shaji leaves behind his wife, Smitha, and two sons, Aryan and Sooryan. Public tributes are scheduled at the Ernakulam Gokulam Convention Centre from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with final rites to be conducted at his family home in Perumbavoor at 7:00 PM.
Since launching his career as a lead director of photography with 2001's Uthaman, Shaji established an expansive legacy spanning Malayalam, Tamil, and regional cinema. Over his multi-decade career, he collaborated with prominent directors across eras, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V M Vinu, M Padmakumar, Vysakh, and Tarun Moorthy. His final contributions to the screen include Mohanlal’s Thudarum (2025), alongside unreleased projects Athimanoharam and Suresh Gopi’s Ottakkomban.
Shaji Kumar's Career Track
Originally hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Shaji Kumar cut his teeth in the industry under the guidance of veteran director of photography Vipin Mohan. After honing his skills through numerous assistant roles, he stepped into the spotlight as an independent cinematographer.
He went on to become a fixture of Malayalam cinema, crafting the visual identity for a slew of major commercial hits. Rising through the ranks during the analog celluloid era, Shaji gathered widespread acclaim for his masterful grip on lighting, color harmony, and composition. When the industry shifted toward modern formats, he seamlessly transitioned to digital camera tech, integrating contemporary visual storytelling styles into his work. Honoring his legacy, the FEFKA Directors' Union issued a public tribute acknowledging his immense impact on Malayalam film visual culture