Akshay Kumar's OMG 3 reportedly loses director Amit Rai over creative differences.
Rani Mukerji's reported exit adds to the film's production uncertainty.
Amit Rai previously directed OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.
Akshay Kumar's Oh My Goddess, the third instalment in the popular OMG franchise, is reportedly facing another setback. After reports that Rani Mukerji was no longer associated with the project, director Amit Rai is also said to have parted ways with the makers. The development has raised questions about the film's future, with the production team reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in a new director.
Neither Amit Rai nor the production team has officially confirmed the reported exit. The project, which was expected to reunite the director with Akshay after OMG 2, may now need a fresh creative direction before moving ahead.
Why Amit Rai reportedly exited Akshay Kumar's OMG 3
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rai and the producers decided to part ways after an extended period of creative disagreements. The differences reportedly involved more than the screenplay, with casting decisions and the proposed release strategy also emerging as points of contention.
Despite several discussions and attempts to reach a common understanding, the two sides reportedly could not resolve their differences. The makers are now said to be considering other possibilities to get the film back on track, potentially with a new filmmaker at the helm.
What happened to Rani Mukerji's OMG 3 association?
Rani Mukerji's reported involvement had earlier generated interest in the project. However, reports about her association have differed. Variety India reported in March 2026 that she was involved only in early discussions and had never been formally signed. Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama reported that creative differences with Rai led to her exit.
What next for the OMG franchise?
Rai previously directed OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Released in 2023, the film explored a socially relevant subject through humour and drama. The original OMG – Oh My God! (2012) was known for its satirical take on faith and religious practices.
With both Rai and Mukerji reportedly no longer attached to Oh My Goddess, the makers may have to rethink key creative decisions. An official announcement on the film's revised plans is still awaited.