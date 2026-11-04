AICWA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking immediate security for actors, filmmakers and their families.
The association cited Amitabh Bachchan’s November 1 appearance outside Jalsa behind protective glass as a sign of rising fear in Bollywood.
The film body asked for central agency action, including an NIA probe into alleged gang networks, handlers and financiers.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene after Amitabh Bachchan appeared behind protective glass during his regular Sunday greeting outside Jalsa in Mumbai. The move has raised fresh concerns over the safety of film personalities.
AICWA flags threats to film industry
In a letter dated November 3, AICWA president Suresh Shyam Lal Gupta sought immediate security measures for actors, filmmakers and their families.
Referring to Bachchan’s November 1 appearance outside his home, where the 84-year-old actor stood behind protective glass with Abhishek Bachchan beside him, the association wrote that the image had shaken the industry and marked a sharp break from a public ritual Bachchan has kept up for more than four decades.
“For more than four decades he has met his fans there every Sunday, and people from across India and abroad come just to see him. At the age of 84, he never imagined he would have to protect himself like this in his own city. His son Abhishek Bachchan, who rarely comes out, stood beside him to protect his father,” the letter read, as shared on X (formerly Twitter).
AICWA also wrote, “People have heard of bulletproof cars. Never before had they seen a superstar step out of his home behind bulletproof glass just to meet the people who love him. This image will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema, and the whole industry was shaken by it.”
What are the incidents cited by AICWA?
AICWA said the risk extends beyond one star. In its letter, the association pointed to the killing of politician Baba Siddique in Bandra, gunfire outside Salman Khan’s home and the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his residence.
It also referred to firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. The association further mentioned repeated firing incidents targeting Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada.
The letter also cited a recent shooting involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu. AICWA wrote that the incident happened in a crowded area with several people present.
“Tiger Shroff was fired upon in Juhu, one of Mumbai’s most prominent VIP areas, in the presence of a large crowd. Two persons were hit by bullets. Tiger Shroff has no known controversy and no known enmity with anyone. He was targeted in broad daylight for one reason: to spread terror,” the association wrote in the letter to Modi.
Extortion and gang links
AICWA linked the incidents to alleged extortion and gang activity. The letter referred to reports of an alleged ₹5 crore extortion demand involving Tusshar Kapoor.
“All these attacks appear to be aimed at extortion. Gangsters know that Bollywood is the softest target and that it is known all over the world. By attacking famous film personalities, they want to make a name for themselves and to extort money on a large scale,” the association wrote.
“Today, law and order has broken down in Mumbai. If a celebrity like Tiger Shroff is not safe in the heart of the city, an ordinary Mumbaikar cannot feel safe either. In 2026, the terror of the underworld, which was believed to have been brought under control, has returned to the streets of Mumbai. Words alone are not enough; Bollywood needs real and visible protection,” the letter read further.
“When the biggest names of the industry have to turn their homes and vehicles into fortresses, it shows how deep the terror has gone,” the letter stated.
What AICWA wants
AICWA wants Modi to handle the issue himself. It has sought a central probe, including by the NIA, into the gang networks it says are behind the attacks and threats. It wants investigators to trace the handlers, financiers and any links across states and outside India.