Amrita Arora Breaks Silence On 14 Kg Weight-Loss Transformation, Ozempic & Mounjaro Claims

Amrita Arora has opened up on her severe weight loss.
Arora's major transformation attracted considerable social media scrutiny.
The actress insisted that she has always been petite, calling her prior weight gain an anomaly.
Though she has stepped back from acting since appearing on Moving In With Malaika, Amrita Arora recently spurred a frenzy with an Instagram photo unveiling her drastic body transformation. While many fans applauded the new look, critics quickly stoked rumors that the weight loss was powered by drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro.
"It was about the emotional and physical journey I have been through to reach a place where I am just so happy to be in. I have got myself back to what and where I want to be," Arora opened up to HT City.
Opening up about her motivation, the 45-year-old actress revealed she shed 14 kg after taking on a personal challenge to reset, confessing she had hit the "worst version" of herself over the last three years.
Addressing the speculation, the actress said, "Sadly, it has come at a time when all these words are flying around. I've been extremely petite since my early days, and throughout my career… even after having two kids. It was only 2023 that I kind of fell off the rails and that is what stuck weirdly most with people."
Amrita's Earlier Reaction To Trolls
In 2022, Amrita made an appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, after which she was called ‘buddhi’ and was also viciously body-shamed. Amrita shared a screenshot of a few comments on her post and wrote, “I keep seeing this on comments. If and when I bother to check unless it's the one that comes up on top! So…buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it's just a word… a word that means old? Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?”
She put up another Instagram Story, “Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it... I love it... my weight, my problem! Since when has everything become everyone's issue! Ohhh ya, since social media gives... I give zero f'ssss... so pls go on, and I'll name and shame! Ha!”