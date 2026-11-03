Amrita Arora Breaks Silence On 14 Kg Weight-Loss Transformation, Ozempic & Mounjaro Claims

Amrita's Earlier Reaction To Trolls

In 2022, Amrita made an appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, after which she was called ‘buddhi’ and was also viciously body-shamed. Amrita shared a screenshot of a few comments on her post and wrote, “I keep seeing this on comments. If and when I bother to check unless it's the one that comes up on top! So…buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it's just a word… a word that means old? Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?”