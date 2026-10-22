Amitabh Bachchan Advised Rest, Takes Brief Work Break

Amitabh Bachchan has been advised to take a short break.
The actor posted on X that he's been medically recommended to rest.
The actor will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2989 AD.
Amitabh Bachchan shared on Wednesday that doctors have recommended him to take a short break to rest and recover. He hinted that he may not be as active on social media during this spell. Recently, there has been a swirl of rumours alluding to retirement and health scares, all which the superstar later dismissed.
On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to X and declared that he will be taking a break from social media. Apologising to his followers, the Kalki 2898 AD actor wrote in Hindi, “Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment.” While he announced his sabbatical, Big B did not reveal what prompted the medical advice.
Amitabh Bachchan's Recent Career Moves
Career-wise, the 84-year-old icon is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel, reuniting on screen alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Simultaneously, Bachchan retains his active presence on television as the presenter for the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. After his recent 84th birthday celebrations, Bachchan sparked widespread retirement rumors with a cryptic Tumblr entry last month. However, the legendary actor soon cleared the air, clarifying that he was simply turning in for the night rather than stepping away from his acting career.
Earlier this month on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, a visibly subdued Amitabh Bachchan avoided his signature energetic center-stage monologue. Pointing to his left knee, the 84-year-old icon explained that he had taken a bad spill on set the previous day. While the studio audience was initially alarmed, Bachchan promptly downplayed the severity of the mishap, opting to remain seated strictly for the opening remarks before returning to his feet to host the contestants. Earlier, in May, reports had also indicated that Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. According to those reports, however, the visit was for his routine monthly health check-up, and he returned home the same day.