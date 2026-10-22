Amitabh Bachchan Advised Rest, Takes Brief Work Break

Earlier this month on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, a visibly subdued Amitabh Bachchan avoided his signature energetic center-stage monologue. Pointing to his left knee, the 84-year-old icon explained that he had taken a bad spill on set the previous day. While the studio audience was initially alarmed, Bachchan promptly downplayed the severity of the mishap, opting to remain seated strictly for the opening remarks before returning to his feet to host the contestants. Earlier, in May, reports had also indicated that Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. According to those reports, however, the visit was for his routine monthly health check-up, and he returned home the same day.