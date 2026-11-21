Bhushan Thakare Talks Of His Roots And Struggles

Talking to Bachchan about his parents' constant sacrifices, Bhushan revealed the emotional weight that has kept him away from his hometown as he goes all out to materialise his wishes. “Sir, I haven’t been home for the last year and a half, and I am now 28 years old,” he said. “My parents raised me with great effort. My father worked as a laborer, and my mother has often been in poor health—she has undergone several surgeries. Yet, despite working as a laborer, my father managed to take care of my mother and also funded my entire education.” The KBC show is filled with emotional confessions.