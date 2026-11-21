KBC Season 18 has gotten its first big winner.
A new promo reveals Bhushan Thakare has crossed the ₹1 crore milestone.
He now eyes the ₹7 crore jackpot.
Season 18 of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati has crowned its first crorepati, with 28-year-old Jalgaon native Bhushan Thakare reaching the ₹1 crore milestone. Having cleared every hurdle up to the eight-figure mark, the contestant now stands just one final, high-stakes question away from claiming the coveted ₹7 crore jackpot. What makes Thakare’s hot-seat triumph especially poignant is his humble beginnings. He had stepped foot in Mumbai with a mere ₹24 to his name, propelled by the singular ambition of securing a brighter future for his family.
Bhushan Thakare Talks Of His Roots And Struggles
Talking to Bachchan about his parents' constant sacrifices, Bhushan revealed the emotional weight that has kept him away from his hometown as he goes all out to materialise his wishes. “Sir, I haven’t been home for the last year and a half, and I am now 28 years old,” he said. “My parents raised me with great effort. My father worked as a laborer, and my mother has often been in poor health—she has undergone several surgeries. Yet, despite working as a laborer, my father managed to take care of my mother and also funded my entire education.” The KBC show is filled with emotional confessions.
Driven by a deep sense of responsibility to secure a better life for them, he resolved not to return until he had truly made his mark. “But I began to feel that I hadn’t yet managed to get settled, so I told my parents that I would return home only once I had achieved something worthwhile in life.”
Recounting a setback when he failed to secure college admission and was studying for competitive exams, Bhushan revealed that he briefly took on riverside work in his hometown to ease his family's financial burden rather than remain just with his books. However, his father swiftly intervened, pushing him away from physical labor and urging him to dedicate his energy wholly to his education.
Meanwhile, a newly released teaser captures host Amitabh Bachchan embracing Bhushan in celebration after the contestant crosses the ₹1 crore milestone. Audiences can tune in to see if he wins all the way to crack the ₹7 crore jackpot when Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 broadcasts Monday through Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.