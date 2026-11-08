The actor also reflected on how often he has been saying “I apologise” in recent days, due to his health. “But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled,” he wrote.