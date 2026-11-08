Amitabh Bachchan used his blog on Saturday night to thank fans and well-wishers for Diwali greetings and gifts.
Bachchan said he has been apologising often lately and reflected on forgiveness and acceptance.
KBC 18 shoot has been stopped due to Mr Bachchan's health concerns.
Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about recent health discomfort after missing the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. He said he has been apologising often of late and is unable to help it as he deals with the situation. On Saturday night, the actor also used his blog to wish fans and well-wishers a happy Diwali.
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update
Bachchan, 84, acknowledged that he has been in some discomfort, including in the hand he uses for writing. In his blog post, he linked that to delays in replying to the many greetings and gifts he has received. The update comes after health concerns around the legendary actor grew in recent weeks and affected KBC 18 schedule.
Thanks everyone for Diwali wishes
Bachchan wrote on his blog: “I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters.”
He then explained why those replies have been delayed. “I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise (folded hands emoji),” Bachchan added on the blog.
The actor also reflected on how often he has been saying “I apologise” in recent days, due to his health. “But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled,” he wrote.
Big B ended the post: “So, happiness or resentment — that is the question. One brings peace and contentment; the other leaves behind a lingering sting. Now, you must decide: Would you rather embrace contentment or hold on to that sting? Many people find satisfaction in holding on to hurt, while others find it in contentment. Diversity in life is the mystery of life itself. And mysteries, too, can be profound, unique and shaped by circumstances.”
Sony Entertainment Television halted the airing of KBC 18's new episodes amid Bachchan’s health struggles.
A source close to the show told SCREEN that Bachchan will resume hosting after November 11, with fresh episodes airing from November 16.