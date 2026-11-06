Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa was named alongside three Mumbai landmarks in a threat.
Mumbai Police and BDDS teams searched the locations but found nothing suspicious.
Tiger Shroff firing case saw three suspects arrested in Rajasthan.
Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, was among several prominent Mumbai locations named in a bomb threat email received by authorities. The threat also mentioned the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prompting searches at the premises. However, police officials said nothing suspicious was found during the investigation. The latest incident has renewed attention on security arrangements around the actor's residence, which has faced similar threats in recent weeks.
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa named in bomb threat email
According to ANI, the email reportedly targeted the Bombay High Court and named three other locations, including Jalsa. Following the threat, bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS) were deployed to conduct searches at the premises mentioned in the message. Police officials subsequently confirmed that no suspicious objects or materials had been found.
The latest threat follows an earlier email received by the Mumbai mayor's office on October 23. That message reportedly named Bachchan's Juhu residence, the mayor's office and Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform on November 27.
Amitabh Bachchan's security heightened amid repeated threats
Following the earlier threat, security outside Jalsa was increased during Bachchan's customary Sunday interaction with fans on October 25. The arrangement was unusual again on November 1, when the actor greeted admirers from behind a transparent bulletproof enclosure. His son Abhishek Bachchan accompanied him as security personnel monitored the gathering.
Bachchan recently shared a health update on his Tumblr blog, indicating that he needed more time to rest. The actor wrote, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness.”
Tiger Shroff firing incident adds to Mumbai security concerns
The latest email also comes amid heightened scrutiny of celebrity security following the firing incident near Tiger Shroff's Juhu residence. On October 18, two men allegedly opened fire at the actor's car near a football ground. Shroff escaped unharmed, while his driver and another person were reportedly injured.
Three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, and handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation. With repeated threats and the recent firing incident, security around prominent Mumbai residents remains under attention.