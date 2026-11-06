Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, was among several prominent Mumbai locations named in a bomb threat email received by authorities. The threat also mentioned the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prompting searches at the premises. However, police officials said nothing suspicious was found during the investigation. The latest incident has renewed attention on security arrangements around the actor's residence, which has faced similar threats in recent weeks.