Terror Email Targets Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh With Bombing Threats

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde received a threat email.
The email also targets Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh.
Dosanjh's Delhi concert was denied permission by police over security reasons.
Mumbai Police have launched a probe following a Friday email warning of targeted violence against actors Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh. Sent to the city's civic authorities, the message claimed that Bachchan's residence would be attacked and threatened a suicide bombing at Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai show on November 27.
New Threat Email Details
The sender, who went by the alias Smith Johnson, also issued warnings toward local schools and the office of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Carrying the header “Mumbai Bombay Bolega Khalistan Zindabad,” the note vowed blood revenge and outlined specific strikes, including a grenade strike at Amitabh Bachchan’s home on October 31 and an afternoon attack on the mayor's office. It also indicated a planned suicide bombing at Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 show at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, expressly tying the warnings to the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa while naming several alleged members and Punjab regional locations. In response to the wide-ranging threats, law enforcement personnel started sweep operations across municipal facilities and other named sites.
In Delhi, Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert was slated at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. In a missive to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) stated, “With reference to your application, I am to inform you that your request for organising Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law and order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal stated that no permission was given. He didn't share any further details.
Upon intercepting the new threat alert, law enforcement swept the civic headquarters in Mumbai. However, there were reported no hazardous items or suspicious materials. Maneesh Kalvaniya, South Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police, confirmed that security personnel cleared the building without discovering any threats. Authorities are currently surveying the origins of the electronic message to identify the author and assess the legitimacy of the claims, while urging the public to remain calm as the investigation proceeds.