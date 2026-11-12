Fresh Mumbai bomb threat email names Jalsa, airport and Mayor’s Office.
Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow was also mentioned in threats on November 6.
Earlier emails targeted BMC headquarters, Bombay High Court and BSE.
A fresh bomb threat email targeting Mumbai was received on Wednesday, prompting security agencies to inspect the locations mentioned in the message. These included Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, the Mayor’s Office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Fresh bomb threat email names three Mumbai locations
Bomb disposal squads and security personnel searched the premises but found nothing suspicious. The latest email is part of a series of similar threats received by authorities in recent weeks. While the message reportedly named the Khalistan National Army, the police investigation into the emails is ongoing.
On November 6, another email threatened bomb blasts at Bachchan’s residence. Police conducted searches at Jalsa following the warning but did not find anything suspicious.
The actor’s home had also been mentioned in an email sent on October 23 to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. That message threatened blasts at the Mayor’s Office, Bachchan’s bungalow and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert, scheduled for November 27 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It also warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31.
A subsequent email reportedly named the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange, along with Bachchan’s residence. Searches conducted after the earlier threats did not uncover any suspicious objects.
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and security arrangements
The latest threat comes days after Bachchan was seen greeting fans outside Jalsa from behind a transparent bulletproof shield. The actor, who is 84, follows the tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his residence every Sunday. During his recent appearance, he waved to the crowd while standing behind the protective glass on a raised platform. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and security personnel were also present.
The latest email reportedly threatened a possible car bomb attack at Jalsa and mentioned a specific time window. The Khalistan National Army was also named in connection with threats targeting the Mumbai airport and Punjab National Bank.
Police are investigating the origin and credibility of the messages. Although searches at the locations mentioned in the latest email have found nothing suspicious, security agencies remain alert. Authorities have not reported any confirmed explosives or attacks at the named premises.