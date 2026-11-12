Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and security arrangements

The latest threat comes days after Bachchan was seen greeting fans outside Jalsa from behind a transparent bulletproof shield. The actor, who is 84, follows the tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his residence every Sunday. During his recent appearance, he waved to the crowd while standing behind the protective glass on a raised platform. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and security personnel were also present.