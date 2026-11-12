Kevin Malloy Elected New Zealand Cricket Chair, Replaces Diana Puketapu-Lyndon At AGM

Kevin Malloy was elected Chair of New Zealand Cricket on Thursday at the board’s Annual General Meeting
Malloy replaces Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, who became the first woman and first person of Maori descent to chair NZC in 2023
Malloy has been an NZC Director since 2019 and was serving as Deputy Chair before his elevation
Kevin Malloy was elected Chair of New Zealand Cricket on Thursday at the board's Annual General Meeting, replacing Diana Puketapu-Lyndon. The leadership change puts a long-serving board member in charge at a time when NZC is hosting India and planning for major global events.
Malloy has been an NZC Director since 2019 and was serving as Deputy Chair before his elevation. Puketapu-Lyndon joined NZC in 2017 and, in 2023, became the first woman and the first person of Maori descent to chair the board.
Malloy's Remarks on Appointment
Malloy opened by praising his predecessor. “I want to begin by thanking Diana, who has given nine years of service to this Board and led with real courage through one of the most demanding periods in the game’s recent history,” Malloy said in a release issued by NZC.
He then set out how he sees the job. “It is an honour to be asked to lead NZC as Chair and it’s a responsibility I take on with a strong understanding of how much the game means to so many New Zealanders,” he added.
NZC's Current Outlook
Malloy pointed to a busy period for New Zealand cricket. “It’s an exciting time for NZC. We’re in the middle of a vibrant in-bound tour by India with record attendances, our Black Caps and White Ferns have major tours and ICC events on the horizon, and we are also preparing to co-host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2028,” he said.
His comments place the chair change against a packed schedule for both the men's and women's teams. They also underline NZC's focus on the 2028 T20 World Cup, which New Zealand will co-host.
Other AGM Decisions
The AGM also cleared two other governance decisions. Former ICC Chair Greg Barclay was elected a Life Member of NZC in recognition of his significant contribution to the game and sports governance.
Former Kiwis opener and coach Mark Greatbatch continued as NZC President for the second year of his three-year term.