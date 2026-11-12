‘Biggest Trade In IPL History’: Ness Wadia Calls Shreyas-Hardik-Ponting Trio A ‘Win-Win Situation’ For Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia opens up about Arshdeep Singh-Hardik Pandya's swap
He expressed supreme confidence that the star all-rounder will bring a 'different side' to the franchise
On Wednesday, IPL, officially announced the completion of trade between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has termed the Arshdeep Singh-Hardik Pandya swap the biggest trade in the history of the IPL.
On Wednesday, the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings officially announced the completion of the blockbuster trade. Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep has joined Mumbai, while Hardik will don the Kings' iconic red jersey in the upcoming season.
Speaking to PTI, Wadia expressed supreme confidence in the all-rounder. Shrugging off Hardik's recent dip in IPL form, Wadia stated that fans will see a 'different Pandya' at the franchise.
He also assured that Hardik's association with the team is a long-term plan, brushing aside any concerns regarding team dynamics following the star's arrival.
He also insisted that Pandya will have no issues playing under Shreyas Iyer despite the former's rich captaincy experience in the IPL.
"We're definitely in it for the long term and so is he. I had a beautiful conversation with him. He's all ready to go. And I think you'll see a different Hardik Pandya and a very experienced Hardik Pandya coming to the fore.
"And he's very keen to share his experience and his wisdom with us. It will strengthen our core group and will be a big support to Shreyas on the field and Ricky (head coach Ricky Ponting) and everyone off the field," Wadia said.
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians roughly took a month to close the trade with Arshdeep Singh going to the five-time champions in return.
Wadia said Pandya adds immensely to the franchise both as a player and as a brand.
"He's got a lot of followers. He's an icon. He brings in a lot, his experience, you know, more than anything...Mumbai will benefit from Arshdeep and we will benefit from Hardik. It is the biggest trade in IPL history," said the industrialist.
Win-Win Situation
Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title, will be happy to play under Shreyas, said Wadia.
"Shreyas has a very good relationship with Hardik. Ricky has worked with Hardik in the past. It's a win-win for everyone. From our perspective, we felt that we needed to improve things going forward.
"And from that perspective, it seemed like a good swap to get Hardik, who's a world-class player, who's won several trophies, five IPL trophies, and three or four ICC."
However, Pandya has a history of fitness issues that have kept him sidelined at crucial junctures.
The all-rounder missed a few matches towards the end of his stint with the Mumbai Indians. When asked if Hardik's fitness and injury proneness were considered before making the trade, Ness Wadia replied: "Of course, it was discussed and we did weigh the pros and cons. But Hardik is a warrior, a proven world-class cricketer, and he brings so much. And I think he'll be free from injury going forward," he said.