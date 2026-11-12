‘Biggest Trade In IPL History’: Ness Wadia Calls Shreyas-Hardik-Ponting Trio A ‘Win-Win Situation’ For Punjab Kings

The all-rounder missed a few matches towards the end of his stint with the Mumbai Indians. When asked if Hardik's fitness and injury proneness were considered before making the trade, Ness Wadia replied: "Of course, it was discussed and we did weigh the pros and cons. But Hardik is a warrior, a proven world-class cricketer, and he brings so much. And I think he'll be free from injury going forward," he said.