Akash Ambani Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya's Exit, Welcomes Arshdeep Singh To Mumbai Indians

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Akash Ambani bids an emotional farewell to Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians welcome Arshdeep Singh following their blockbuster player exchange ahead of the IPL 2027 season

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Akash Ambani Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandyas Exit
Akash Ambani Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya's Exit, Welcomes Arshdeep Singh To Mumbai Indians Photo: Instagram/Mumbai Indians
Summary of this article

  • Akash Ambani pens an emotional farewell message for Hardik Pandya following his move to Punjab Kings

  • Mumbai Indians acknowledge Pandya's contribution to four IPL title-winning campaigns

  • Ambani welcomes Arshdeep Singh, highlighting his experience and potential impact on MI's bowling attack

Mumbai Indians have officially confirmed Hardik Pandya's departure to Punjab Kings in a blockbuster trade ahead of IPL 2027, with Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moving in the opposite direction. Following the announcement, MI owner Akash Ambani shared an emotional message for the departing all-rounder, acknowledging his contribution to the franchise over the years.

Pandya first joined Mumbai in 2015 and became an integral part of their four IPL title-winning campaigns. He returned to the franchise in 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Mumbai have expressed excitement about Arshdeep's arrival, believing his addition will strengthen their bowling attack.

Akash Ambani's Emotional Farewell Message for Hardik Pandya

Ambani highlighted Pandya's transformation from a young Mumbai Indians recruit into one of the leading all-rounders in international cricket. He also acknowledged the player's leadership contribution following his return to the franchise.

Akash Ambani said:

“Hardik has shared some very special moments with Mumbai Indians. We have seen him grow as a cricketer, make his mark on the world stage and then return to lead the team. His contribution, his energy and the competitive spirit he brings to the field have been valuable to Mumbai Indians. I have great respect for him, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wish him nothing but the very best for everything that lies ahead.”

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Mumbai Indians also released an official statement acknowledging the all rounder's contributions since his arrival in 2015.

“Mumbai Indians acknowledge Hardik’s significant contribution to the team over the years. Having joined MI as a young cricketer in 2015, Hardik went on to become one of the world’s leading all-rounders. He has played an important role in four IPL title-winning campaigns before returning to the franchise as captain in 2024.

Mumbai Indians extend their sincere gratitude to Hardik for his commitment, contribution and the many memorable moments shared over the years, and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Mumbai Indians Welcome Arshdeep Singh to the One Family

While bidding farewell to Pandya, Mumbai Indians also welcomed Arshdeep Singh, who arrives after an impressive association with Punjab Kings. The left-arm pacer has established himself as one of India's leading white-ball bowlers and will add another dimension to Mumbai's pace attack.

Also Read - Hardik Pandya's IPL Trade: From Four Mumbai Indians Titles To Gujarat Titans Glory And PBKS Move

Ambani expressed his excitement about the signing, highlighting the qualities Arshdeep brings to the franchise.

“Arshdeep’s arrival adds an exciting dimension to our bowling attack. We are always looking to build a team with the right balance of experience, skill and hunger to compete and Arshdeep brings all of these qualities. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold.”

A New Chapter for Both Players Ahead of IPL 2027

The exchange represents a significant squad reshuffle for both franchises. Pandya will bring his all-round abilities and leadership experience to Punjab Kings, while Mumbai will benefit from Arshdeep's left-arm pace and experience in the powerplay and death overs.

Both players are valued at Rs 18 crore in the exchange. For Mumbai, Pandya's departure marks the end of an association that began in 2015, while Arshdeep gets an opportunity to represent one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.

The trade will be among the major talking points heading into IPL 2027, with both teams hoping their new acquisitions can make an immediate impact.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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