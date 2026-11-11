Sunil Lahri Praises Ramayana Part One's VFX, Scale And Performances; Flags Some Scenes Are Either Absent Or Weak

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Sunil Lahri said Ramayana Part One feels more shakti pradhan than bhakti pradhan

image Prefer on Google
Sunil Lahri on Ramayana Part One
Sunil Lahri reviews Ramayana Part One Photo: Instagram/Sunil Lahri
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Lahri praised Ramayana: Part 1 for its grand scale, VFX and performances

  • The actor said key emotional scenes and dialogues were not handled well in the film.

  • He specifically flagged the absence of the Ahilya scene and called the Parashuram scene weak.

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, has watched Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and shared his thoughts on the epic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Sunil Lahri reviews Ramayana Part One

Lahri posted a video on his social media handles to share his review of Ramayana Part One. He started the video by praising its scale, world-class VFX and performances. However, he criticised some parts of the film, highlighting that key emotional moments and dialogues were not handled well.

Hema Malini Stunned by Ramayana Visual Effects : 'Breathless with Anticipation'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

He said in Hindi, “Jai Ram Ji ke doston, abhi jo nayi Ramayan release hui hai, ise dekhne ka mujhe avsar praapt hua. Bahut bade budget ki bahut hi bhavya picture hai. VFX jo hai world-class hai. Film ka chitran bahut hi sundar hai, aankhon ko bahut accha lagta hai. Is film mein sabhi kalaakaron ne jo bhi unhe role diye gaye bahut acche se nibhaaye hain, bahut hi dil se nibhaaye hain. Film ke kuch scene jo hain woh outstanding hain. Parantu mere vichar se film mein kuch scenon ke upar, jo khaaskar ke emotional scene hain, un par aur dialogue par dhyan hi nahi diya gaya.”

Related Content
Ram Gopal Varma praised Ranbir Kapoor's film - X
Ramayana Hong Kong release date out - X
Ramayana makers issue warning over leaked clips, threaten action - X
Salman Khan on Ramayana - X/ IMDb

Points out missing scenes

Lahri then pointed to scenes that he felt were either absent or weak in the adaptation.

He said, “Kuch scene hain hi nahi, jaise ki Parshuram wala scene hai, mujhe kamzor laga. Ahilya wala scene hai hi nahi. Surpanakha ka jo Ram ji se vartalaap hai, usme jis hisaab se Supnakha Ram ji ko sambodhit karti hai woh bhi accha nahi laga. Sita ji ka Ram ji ko sambodhit karna woh bhi thik nahi laga. Aise kayi aur scene hain jo kamzor hain. Jinme bhakti bhav aur divyata kam lagti hai. Yeh film mere vichar se shakti pradhan zyada hai, bhakti pradhan kam hai. Aap log dekhiye aur apne vichar saajha kijiye.

Ramayana Part One Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Storms Past ₹800 Crore Mark Worldwide

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part drama. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, Yash stars as Ravana and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana

Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others, are part of the ensemble cast.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories