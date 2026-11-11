Sunil Lahri praised Ramayana: Part 1 for its grand scale, VFX and performances
The actor said key emotional scenes and dialogues were not handled well in the film.
He specifically flagged the absence of the Ahilya scene and called the Parashuram scene weak.
Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, has watched Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and shared his thoughts on the epic drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
Sunil Lahri reviews Ramayana Part One
Lahri posted a video on his social media handles to share his review of Ramayana Part One. He started the video by praising its scale, world-class VFX and performances. However, he criticised some parts of the film, highlighting that key emotional moments and dialogues were not handled well.
He said in Hindi, “Jai Ram Ji ke doston, abhi jo nayi Ramayan release hui hai, ise dekhne ka mujhe avsar praapt hua. Bahut bade budget ki bahut hi bhavya picture hai. VFX jo hai world-class hai. Film ka chitran bahut hi sundar hai, aankhon ko bahut accha lagta hai. Is film mein sabhi kalaakaron ne jo bhi unhe role diye gaye bahut acche se nibhaaye hain, bahut hi dil se nibhaaye hain. Film ke kuch scene jo hain woh outstanding hain. Parantu mere vichar se film mein kuch scenon ke upar, jo khaaskar ke emotional scene hain, un par aur dialogue par dhyan hi nahi diya gaya.”
Points out missing scenes
Lahri then pointed to scenes that he felt were either absent or weak in the adaptation.
He said, “Kuch scene hain hi nahi, jaise ki Parshuram wala scene hai, mujhe kamzor laga. Ahilya wala scene hai hi nahi. Surpanakha ka jo Ram ji se vartalaap hai, usme jis hisaab se Supnakha Ram ji ko sambodhit karti hai woh bhi accha nahi laga. Sita ji ka Ram ji ko sambodhit karna woh bhi thik nahi laga. Aise kayi aur scene hain jo kamzor hain. Jinme bhakti bhav aur divyata kam lagti hai. Yeh film mere vichar se shakti pradhan zyada hai, bhakti pradhan kam hai. Aap log dekhiye aur apne vichar saajha kijiye.”
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part drama. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, Yash stars as Ravana and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana
Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others, are part of the ensemble cast.