The notice, posted on the film’s Instagram handle, threatens criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.
The warning cites Bombay High Court orders restraining unauthorised recording, uploading and circulation of the film.
The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer released on November 5.
The makers of Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, have warned cinema-goers against recording the movie and posting the clips online. It issued the notice on social media, saying that the offenders could face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.
Ramayana team issues warning over leaked clips, threatens criminal action
The notice cites orders from the Bombay High Court, saying the film is protected by court directions that bar any unauthorised recording or circulation of footage from Ramayana: Part 1.
"The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (L) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court," part of the notice read.
The team said it knew people were capturing the film in theatres without permission and then spreading those clips across social media and messaging apps. It also told users to remove any already posted footage or other material from the film.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita and Yash plays Ravana.
Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Indira Krishna, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, round out the cast. Anupam Kher has voiced Jatayu in the film.
The first part ends with a glimpse of Sunny Deol appearing as Lord Hanuman in the post-credit scene.
His full look will be unveiled in Ramayana: Part 2, scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2028.