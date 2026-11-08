Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's Indore tour, District child protection authorities have asked organisers to keep four songs out of the setlist.
The restricted tracks are Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem or Case, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.
The notice cites concerns that the lyrics could have a wrong influence on children attending the show.
Diljit Dosanjh’s November 15 concert in Indore is facing a setlist restriction after district child protection authorities asked organisers to leave four songs out of the performance. The singer is set to perform in the city as part of his Aura India Tour at C-21 Mall, where children above the age of five are also allowed to attend.
Which Diljit Dosanjh songs are banned in Indore?
The restrictions stem from concerns about the lyrics and the possible effect on minors.
NDTV reported that the District Child Protection Officer issued the notice ahead of the concert and directed venue management to ensure the songs are not played. The order covers four tracks and does not stop the concert itself.
The District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department issued the notice on November 6. It lists four tracks: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.
The authorities said the lyrics of these tracks could have “a wrong influence on young children.”
Since the event is open to children above five, the mall management was asked to make sure the four songs are not part of Dosanjh’s performance.
High Court background
The notice refers to a July 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order. In those hearings, which mostly dealt with noise pollution, the court also flagged songs that glorify alcohol, drugs and violence. It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”
The court also noted that these songs affect children of impressionable age. It directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”
What was the complaint?
The move came after Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar complained on November 1. He had also been a petitioner in the 2019 case and sought action against the same four songs. Dharenavar asked that Dosanjh should not perform them “even with twisted lyrics”. He referred to the High Court order and the Centre’s anti-addiction initiatives in seeking intervention. He asked officials to bar the singer from bringing children on stage and said live shows often push sound levels past 120 decibels. He also warned that fast-flashing lights “can trigger seizures in children.” He also objected to the singer’s stage costume. Dharenavar asked that Dosanjh not wear “two crisscrossed silver bullet belts (also known as bandoliers) or dummy metallic silver cartridges over his chest.” His complaint said these “will symbolise the gun gesture which is violent in nature” and “might instigate the audience to behave in a violent manner.”
Indore authorities' response
The notice was also circulated to the Indore collector, the sub-divisional officer (revenue), the joint director of the Women and Child Development Department and the Vijay Nagar police station. ANI reported Rajneesh Sinha, District Officer in the Women and Child Development Department, as saying: “A concert by Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take place at Twenty One Business Park on 15 November. We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons... In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children.”
Neither Diljit nor his team has issued any response so far.