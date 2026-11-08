What was the complaint?

The move came after Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar complained on November 1. He had also been a petitioner in the 2019 case and sought action against the same four songs. Dharenavar asked that Dosanjh should not perform them “even with twisted lyrics”. He referred to the High Court order and the Centre’s anti-addiction initiatives in seeking intervention. He asked officials to bar the singer from bringing children on stage and said live shows often push sound levels past 120 decibels. He also warned that fast-flashing lights “can trigger seizures in children.” He also objected to the singer’s stage costume. Dharenavar asked that Dosanjh not wear “two crisscrossed silver bullet belts (also known as bandoliers) or dummy metallic silver cartridges over his chest.” His complaint said these “will symbolise the gun gesture which is violent in nature” and “might instigate the audience to behave in a violent manner.”