Susmita Mukherjee on the Ramayana Ravana debate

When asked whether Ravana should be viewed as a character with several layers, Susmita said, "Everybody's come for the role. Everybody has chosen what role they want to play. And they play that role in the script of life. Having said that, Ravana is representing the dasa doshas group of Ravana, all the negative. So common man, all the 10 things of Raavan, all the qualities which are inside us. So to be able to identify, to make it scripturally relevant to show good versus evil, you have to create this."