Susmita Mukherjee says Yash's Ravana represents the evil within human beings.
The actor discusses audience reactions to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's casting.
Susmita praises Yami Gautam after working with her on Nayyi Navelli.
The debate around Yash's portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has prompted actor Susmita Mukherjee to offer her perspective on the epic's central antagonist. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor said Ravana represents the negative qualities that exist within ordinary people, rather than a character meant to be glorified. She also spoke about the emotional connection audiences have with the Ramayana and Mahabharata.
Susmita Mukherjee on the Ramayana Ravana debate
When asked whether Ravana should be viewed as a character with several layers, Susmita said, "Everybody's come for the role. Everybody has chosen what role they want to play. And they play that role in the script of life. Having said that, Ravana is representing the dasa doshas group of Ravana, all the negative. So common man, all the 10 things of Raavan, all the qualities which are inside us. So to be able to identify, to make it scripturally relevant to show good versus evil, you have to create this."
She added, "But it's for a discerning audience to understand that. So he's only there as a mirror to show us evil. We are not there to judge, which is what Diwali, Deepavali, is all about."
On audiences and their emotional connection with Ramayana
The actor also acknowledged the strong cultural and emotional attachment people have to the epics, which has fuelled discussions around the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Susmita said, "These epics are keeping our wisdom, keeping our culture, keeping-- they are actually also, through the tales of Shruti, coming down generations to us. So I think it's very nice for people to be culturally connected, you know, emotionally connected."
Susmita Mukherjee on Yami Gautam
Susmita also praised Yami Gautam, who leads Nayyi Navelli, a film that brings elements of Ramayana mythology into a domestic comedy. Speaking about the actor, she said, "She knows exactly what she wants. She's very clear. She's very humble also. 'Please help me. Help me when I need it.' So I thought it was wonderful. And she won us over from the very first reading by saying that," concludes Susmita Mukherjee.
Meanwhile, Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, released in theatres on November 5. The film crossed ₹100 crore in India within two days and reportedly earned over ₹200 crore worldwide.