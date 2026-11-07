Robert Pattinson And Nicholas Hoult Screen-Test As Hunt For Next James Bond Intensifies

Search for the next James Bond is still going on.
Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have entered the mix of names for consideration.
Denis Villeneuve is directing the upcoming 26th James Bond film.
Search for the next James Bond is reportedly heating up as high-profile talent crashes into the audition room for the franchise’s 26th installment. Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are among the top British actors who have officially screen-tested for the coveted role of 007, marking a pivotal phase in replacing Daniel Craig, who stepped down after a 15-year tenure spanning five films.
Speculation surrounding the iconic superspy role has hit a fever pitch, with studio heads and producers aggressively putting together the property's next era. Amazon MGM Studios recently tapped Denis Villeneuve to helm the feature, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight was signed on board to pen the screenplay. Oversight of the high-stakes project sits under producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who have made launching Bond 26 a top priority for the franchise's new stewards.
Rumoured Contenders For Bond
Given the criteria historically favored by the studio, nearly every prominent British actor in their 30s has been linked to the role across U.K. and U.S. media outlets. Leading rumors have singled out Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and Jack Lowden as major contenders. Additionally, reports indicate that pop star and actor Harry Styles has engaged in preliminary discussions regarding the part. Meanwhile, The Gentlemen star Theo James, 41, remains in consideration despite pushing the upper boundary of the typical age range targeted by producers.
The casting race has also attracted significant commentary from industry veterans and former franchise leads. Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed the suave agent throughout the 1990s, recently publicly endorsed Callum Turner as a worthy successor. Elsewhere, Oscar winner Gary Oldman threw his support behind his Slow Horses co-star Jack Lowden. Oldman even sparked intrigue by claiming that producers have already chosen the next 007 behind closed doors, though Amazon MGM Studios and Eon Productions have yet to make an official casting announcement.
Daniel Craig essayed Bond across five films, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and concluding with No Time to Die in 2021. Pattinson will next be seen in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three. Hoult's upcoming projects include Amazon MGM Studios’ How to Rob a Bank, which is hitting theatres on November 20.