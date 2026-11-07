Robert Pattinson And Nicholas Hoult Screen-Test As Hunt For Next James Bond Intensifies

Rumoured Contenders For Bond

Given the criteria historically favored by the studio, nearly every prominent British actor in their 30s has been linked to the role across U.K. and U.S. media outlets. Leading rumors have singled out Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and Jack Lowden as major contenders. Additionally, reports indicate that pop star and actor Harry Styles has engaged in preliminary discussions regarding the part. Meanwhile, The Gentlemen star Theo James, 41, remains in consideration despite pushing the upper boundary of the typical age range targeted by producers.