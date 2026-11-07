Raha Kapoor celebrates her fourth birthday with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir.
Alia shares pictures of a pastel party and Bluey-themed birthday cake.
Alia recently praised Ranbir's dedication to Ramayana in a heartfelt post.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's fourth birthday with a pastel-themed party, a Bluey-inspired cake and plenty of family moments. Alia shared a series of photographs from the celebration on Instagram on November 7, giving fans a glimpse of the intimate festivities. From colourful decorations to Raha spending the afternoon colouring, the pictures captured a relaxed celebration with her parents. As they have done in previous posts, Alia and Ranbir ensured that their daughter's face was not visible.
Inside Raha Kapoor's pastel-themed 4th birthday party
The birthday setup featured a pastel blue camper van decorated with balloons and colourful bunting. A sign above it read, “Raha's 4th Birthday” in red lettering. Alia also shared a photograph of herself at the party, dressed in a floral tiered dress and holding a small blue gift bag with a pink ribbon.
Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “she’s 4. our little unicorn. blessed & obsessed. forever & ever.”
One photograph showed Alia and Ranbir holding Raha as she cut her Bluey-themed birthday cake, inspired by the popular children's show. The family also had a second cake covered in white frosting, with a black-and-white illustration of three people holding hands and a red heart above them. The drawing appeared to represent the three members of the family.
Raha spends her birthday colouring and playing
Other photographs offered glimpses of the activities planned for the little girl. Raha was seen seated at a wooden table on a floral cushion, colouring a rainbow with a yellow crayon. Another picture captured Alia kissing her daughter on the cheek, while a final photograph showed Raha walking barefoot across the lawn with her arms outstretched. She wore a grey checked dress with a floral border and little clips in her hair.
Alia Bhatt's appreciation post for Ranbir Kapoor
The birthday pictures came two days after Alia shared behind-the-scenes photographs of Ranbir with Raha from the sets of the Ramayana. In the pictures, Ranbir was dressed as Lord Rama and was seen spending time with his daughter between filming schedules.
Praising her husband and the film's team, Alia wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”
Alia and Ranbir married on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home, Vastu. They welcomed Raha on November 6 that year. While both actors occasionally share glimpses of family life, they have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye.