Alia Bhatt, Raha Spotted On Family Vacation In Goa Amid Ranbir's Ramayana Promotions

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting Ramayana.
Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Goa with their daughter, Raha, and the Bhatt-Kapoor family.
Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
While Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy traveling across the country to promote his highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, is enjoying a relaxing coastal holiday in Goa with their extended family. A candid group photograph that recently surfaced on Reddit, captioned "Alia & Raha spotted with family in Goa", lends fans a glimpse into their multi-generational getaway.
In the viral image, Alia is captured wearing a breezy light-yellow tube dress with her hand gently resting on her three-year-old daughter, Raha, who stands in front of her wearing a vibrant orange T-shirt, blue shorts, and white sandals (with her face protected by a heart emoji). Surrounding them are several smiling family members and close friends, including Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Shaheen’s fiancé, Ishaan Mehra.
Meanwhile, Ranbir’s demanding publicity schedule for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial continues at full throttle. The actor recently made promotional stops in Hyderabad and Kolkata for festive Dussehra celebrations, followed by a high-profile television appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey. The film's producers have structured an ambitious pan-Indian and international marketing push leading up to the release, which includes a major fan interaction event in Delhi scheduled for October 31. The grand theatrical debut of Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for November 5.
On the career front, Alia was most recently featured in Yash Raj Films' action-thriller Alpha, marking her entry into their popular spy franchise. Looking ahead, her next major cinematic project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romantic drama Love & War, where she will share the screen once again with husband Ranbir Kapoor alongside co-star Vicky Kaushal. That film is officially set to hit cinema halls worldwide on January 21, 2027.