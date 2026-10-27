Alia Bhatt, Raha Spotted On Family Vacation In Goa Amid Ranbir's Ramayana Promotions

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s demanding publicity schedule for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial continues at full throttle. The actor recently made promotional stops in Hyderabad and Kolkata for festive Dussehra celebrations, followed by a high-profile television appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey. The film's producers have structured an ambitious pan-Indian and international marketing push leading up to the release, which includes a major fan interaction event in Delhi scheduled for October 31. The grand theatrical debut of Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for November 5.