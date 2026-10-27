Imran Khan has filed a petition challenging a 'Leave India' notice.
Bombay HC has granted the actor interim relief till November 2.
Khan was briefly detained on October 10 in Mumbai for participating in an anti-CEC protest gathering.
The Bombay High Court temporarily suspended the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's (FRRO) 'Leave India Notice' issued to actor Imran Khan on Tuesday, October 27, guaranteeing protection until Monday, November 2. This decision followed a previous day's adjournment granted at the request of both parties, with the court now setting the next hearing on Khan's petition for Monday. Khan, who is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has questioned the notice and its arbitariness.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna heard the matter on Tuesday, as reported by Bar and Bench. Although the Union government was originally expected to be represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran, asked to move the session to the afternoon.
When the Additional Solicitor General requested a postponement until next Monday, Dhond pushed back, emphasizing the time-sensitive nature of the case and noting that he had to leave the following day. In response, the ASG assured him that no adverse action would take place in the interim, offering an oral undertaking to keep the case listed for Monday.
Imran Khan Issues Statement
Imran Khan's team released a statement, "Mr Imran Khan Pal, actor and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholder residing in India since the age of 2 years, has filed a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court challenging the Leave India Notice dated 14.10.2026 (“LIN”) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, which directs him to leave India on or before 28.10.2026. The petition challenges the procedure the FRRO adopted. The FRRO concluded that Imran, a US National, had taken part in a protest, and on that basis ordered him to leave India. It did so without giving him any opportunity of being heard."
Imran Khan claims that the FRRO had acted “at the behest of and on the timetable of a political functionary who holds office under the IFA.” The actor insisted that the authority was attempting to have him “uprooted from India altogether without a lesser measure being considered”, adding that “no statute debars any person from mere presence at, or participation in, a rally or a protest.”
Imran Khan was temporarily taken into custody on October 10 while participating in a demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. The protest was held to support the Cockroach Janta Party's Delhi agitation, which called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. In the wake of the event, the Mumbai Police served Khan with a notice ordering him to depart the country by October 28.