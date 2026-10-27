Imran Khan Issues Statement

Imran Khan's team released a statement, "Mr Imran Khan Pal, actor and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholder residing in India since the age of 2 years, has filed a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court challenging the Leave India Notice dated 14.10.2026 (“LIN”) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, which directs him to leave India on or before 28.10.2026. The petition challenges the procedure the FRRO adopted. The FRRO concluded that Imran, a US National, had taken part in a protest, and on that basis ordered him to leave India. It did so without giving him any opportunity of being heard."