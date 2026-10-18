After actor Imran Khan participated in the Anti CEC protest in Mumbai, he was sent a notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Thursday asking him to leave India. The actor filed a petition in Bombay High Court on Saturday challenging the notice. Now, in the latest development, the FRRO, on Sunday sent him a second notice.
For the unversed, Imran reportedly is not an Indian citizen by birth as he was born in Madison, Wisconsin, US and holds a OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) Card.
According to a Times Of India report, FRRO’s second notice asks him to show cause why his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status should not be cancelled. The notice cites his presence at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan protest in support of CJP’s anti-CEC stir. The notice also says that no police permission was granted for the protest, and a case was registered against him and other protesters for unlawful assembly.
The FRRO has given Imran 15 days to give a response. The FRRO acknowledged that FIR registration and detention are not a conclusive proof of the allegations or an automatic ground for cancellation of his OCI registration, nor does participation, by itself, establish a ground for cancellation.
About Imran Khan’s participation in protest
On October 10, Imran Khan participated in Anti CEC protests being held to demand resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration.
The FRRO issued its notice on October 15, reportedly citing alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The action followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned Imran’s participation in the demonstration as an OCI cardholder. The notice sent to him demanded that he leaves India on or before October 28.
Several Indian celebrities including filmmaker Kiran Rao, actors Saba Azad and Kubbra Sait, questioned the authorities for demanding Imran's exit from the country.