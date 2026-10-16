Imran Khan’s comeback film may be delayed following the October 15 notice.
Sources say Adhure Hum Adhure Tum promotions planned after Diwali are under review.
The Netflix film also stars Bhumi Pednekkar and is directed by Danish Aslam.
Imran Khan’s comeback film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, could face a delay after the actor was issued a notice directing him to leave India by October 28. The development has reportedly prompted the makers to reconsider the Netflix film’s promotional campaign, which was expected to begin after Diwali. The project marks Khan’s return to Bollywood after nearly a decade.
The notice was issued on October 15 by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), days after Khan attended a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Adhure Hum Adhure Tum promotions put on hold
Sources from the film’s team told Mid-Day that the uncertainty surrounding Khan’s situation had led the makers to consider pausing promotional activities. A source said, “The plan was to begin promotions after Diwali and build towards the release. Now, however, a deferment is being discussed. Since Netflix hasn’t officially announced a release date, postponing it is being considered. The team does not want to begin a campaign without knowing how the situation around Imran will play out.”
The actor was detained alongside his partner, actor Lekha Washington, during the October 10 protest but was released later that evening. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya subsequently alleged that Khan, who holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, had violated OCI provisions and visa conditions. The notice was issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
Imran Khan’s legal team to challenge notice
Khan’s legal team is reportedly preparing to challenge the FRRO notice. The uncertainty has raised questions over whether the film’s release plans can proceed as scheduled.
Directed by Danish Aslam, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum also stars Bhumi Pednekkar. The film had been scheduled for release on December 18, although Netflix has not officially announced the date.
Reportedly media contacted Aslam for comment but did not receive a response by press time.