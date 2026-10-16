Adhure Hum Adhure Tum promotions put on hold

Sources from the film’s team told Mid-Day that the uncertainty surrounding Khan’s situation had led the makers to consider pausing promotional activities. A source said, “The plan was to begin promotions after Diwali and build towards the release. Now, however, a deferment is being discussed. Since Netflix hasn’t officially announced a release date, postponing it is being considered. The team does not want to begin a campaign without knowing how the situation around Imran will play out.”