The 85% figure, however, is not the latest publicly reported medical assessment. A government medical board that examined Khan on February 15 reported an improvement in his right-eye vision, from 6/36 to 6/9 with glasses; his left eye was recorded at 6/6 with glasses. Khan’s family challenged the assessment because his personal doctor and a family representative were not present. His personal physician, Dr Aasim Yusuf, said he could not independently confirm the board’s findings because he had not examined Khan himself.