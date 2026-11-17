Imran Khan has warned Pakistan’s top judges that his health is deteriorating and appealed for urgent medical treatment
The government says repeated PIMS examinations found him stable, while Khan’s lawyers dispute the adequacy and independence of his care
Bushra Bibi has separately sought hospital treatment over deteriorating eyesight, renewing scrutiny of medical access at Adiala Jail
Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has warned that he may not survive his time in Adiala Jail without proper medical care. In an open letter to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court on Monday, he said doctors had warned him of a possible brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest after his blood pressure reached 192 and 193 on November 10.
The letter, conveyed through his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar, also accused prison authorities of failing to implement earlier court directions on his treatment and keeping him in prolonged solitary confinement. Khan’s claims have been rejected by the government, which says he receives regular medical assessments and has been examined by specialists at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).
The dispute has gained urgency because of Khan’s reported loss of vision in his right eye earlier this year and the continuing disagreement over who has access to his medical records and can independently assess his condition. The latest hospital visit on November 11 resulted in further eye treatment, but has not resolved questions over the adequacy and oversight of his care.
What Did Imran Khan Tell Pakistan’s Top Judges?
In the letter, Khan said his blood pressure had risen from 130 to 150 and 170 before reaching 192 and 193 on November 10. He claimed doctors had told him he was at high risk of a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, adding that his heart had already suffered damage.
“At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,” he wrote.
The letter followed a meeting with Safdar at Adiala Jail on November 11. Khan asked the three chief justices to ensure that earlier judicial directions on his medical treatment were implemented and that he received proper care. The claims about the possible haemorrhage, cardiac arrest and heart damage are attributed to Khan’s account of what doctors told him; no underlying medical report confirming these specific risks was made public alongside the letter.
Why Did Khan Report Losing 85% Of His Vision?
The concerns over Khan’s health intensified in February, when the Supreme Court appointed Safdar as amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to meet him and assess his detention conditions.
After visiting Adiala Jail on February 10, Safdar submitted a seven-page report to the court stating that Khan had lost approximately 85% of the vision in his right eye, leaving him with about 15%. The report cited a diagnosis of right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a condition involving a blockage in the main vein that drains blood from the retina. Khan had reportedly complained of persistent blurred vision before the diagnosis.
CRVO can cause blurred vision or sudden sight loss. It occurs when a blood clot or reduced blood flow blocks the central retinal vein, depriving the retina of oxygen. Treatment can include anti-VEGF injections, which reduce swelling in the retina, and repeated treatment and monitoring may be needed. High blood pressure is also a recognised risk factor for the condition, although this does not establish what caused Khan’s eye problem.
The 85% figure, however, is not the latest publicly reported medical assessment. A government medical board that examined Khan on February 15 reported an improvement in his right-eye vision, from 6/36 to 6/9 with glasses; his left eye was recorded at 6/6 with glasses. Khan’s family challenged the assessment because his personal doctor and a family representative were not present. His personal physician, Dr Aasim Yusuf, said he could not independently confirm the board’s findings because he had not examined Khan himself.
What Happened During His Latest Hospital Visit?
Khan was taken from Adiala Jail to PIMS during the night of November 10–11 for an eye examination and follow-up treatment. According to the hospital administration, an ophthalmologist recommended another intravitreal anti-VEGF injection, which was administered by the hospital’s ophthalmology team.
PIMS said Khan’s vital parameters were within normal limits and that he remained clinically stable before, during and after the procedure. He was discharged at around 2.30 AM and returned to prison.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, questioned the transparency of the treatment and renewed its demand for access for Khan’s family and personal physicians. The party has argued that medical assessments conducted without their participation do not provide sufficient independent assurance about his condition.
The government has rejected allegations of medical neglect. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Monday that specialists conduct comprehensive weekly health assessments and that Khan had undergone eight examinations at PIMS. He said doctors had declared him fit after the examinations and that a doctor from London had also been called when required to check his blood pressure. The minister described the latest allegations as baseless.
Did The Government Comply With The Supreme Court’s Medical Directions?
The dispute over access to treatment is tied to a Supreme Court order issued on August 18. The court directed the government to shift Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within two days for examination and treatment by a multidisciplinary medical board. It also allowed his personal physician and sister, Dr Uzma Khan, to remain associated with his medical care and directed authorities to facilitate family contact.
Khan was instead taken to PIMS during the night of August 20–21. The government said security concerns around Shifa International Hospital had prompted the decision. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the medical examination at PIMS included doctors from Shifa, an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist and a physician. He also said Khan’s sister was present during the examination and that doctors declared him medically fit.
PIMS subsequently said two Shifa specialists had participated in the eye examination, while its own specialists conducted the other medical assessments. The hospital did not make the full findings public. The PTI has maintained that the government did not implement the order as directed because Khan was not physically shifted to Shifa International Hospital.
The distinction matters: the government says specialist examinations were arranged and the court’s directions were followed, while Khan’s side continues to seek treatment under the specific arrangements laid down by the court, including access for his personal physician. The latest letter asks the judiciary to intervene again.
What Are The Allegations About Solitary Confinement?
Khan’s letter also alleges that he has been kept in isolation for up to 22 hours a day since December 20, 2025, without regular access to family members, lawyers, telephone calls to his sons, books or television. He said the jail’s medical board had recorded his anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his family, reading material and television, but that these recommendations had not been followed.
The government has rejected the allegations, saying Khan receives necessary facilities, including books, television and food of his choice. The competing accounts have not been independently established in the material made public so far.
The United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, define solitary confinement as holding a prisoner for 22 hours or more a day without meaningful human contact. Prolonged solitary confinement is defined as such confinement for more than 15 consecutive days. The rules provide an international benchmark for assessing the allegation, but do not establish that Khan’s reported conditions have been independently verified.
Why Has Bushra Bibi’s Health Become Part Of The Dispute?
Khan’s letter also raised concerns about his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is imprisoned at Adiala Jail. He said she had suffered a retinal detachment in April and undergone eye surgery, and alleged that she needed further treatment to prevent permanent damage to her eyesight.
On Monday, Bushra Bibi separately approached the Islamabad High Court seeking an immediate transfer to a specialised hospital and the production of her complete medical records. Her application said she had been diagnosed with mature cataracts and advised to undergo another operation. It also cited the risk of infection after surgery and the possibility of permanent vision loss. These are claims made in her court application, not findings independently established by the court.
The two cases have brought medical access, family contact and prison conditions back before Pakistan’s judiciary. In Khan’s case, the publicly available record establishes a serious eye condition, subsequent treatment and continuing disagreement over the independence and transparency of medical assessments. His latest claims of life-threatening cardiac and neurological risks remain unverified by a published clinical report.
The government says he is receiving specialist care and is medically fit; Khan and the PTI want the Supreme Court’s directions implemented with access for his own doctors and family. The question now is whether the authorities and the courts can establish a medical arrangement that both provides continuing treatment and allows his condition to be independently assessed.