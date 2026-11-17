Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a shared regional vision between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), saying that “India’s growth and ASEAN’s prosperity go hand in hand”. Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Modi underlined the importance of closer cooperation between the two sides and said India’s Act East Policy had given “fresh momentum and depth” to India-ASEAN relations.
The prime minister’s remarks come as India and ASEAN seek to expand their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amid shifting regional and global dynamics. The summit, hosted by the Philippines in its capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2026, is expected to review progress in implementing the partnership and chart the next phase of cooperation, including through the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030.
Modi is in Manila to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, both being held on November 17. The visit is at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. India’s engagement with ASEAN is a key part of its wider Indo-Pacific approach, with New Delhi seeking to strengthen economic, strategic and maritime cooperation with the regional grouping.
Act East Policy At The Centre Of India-ASEAN Ties
Ahead of his departure for the Philippines, Modi had described India’s relationship with ASEAN countries as being at the heart of the Act East Policy and central to India’s MAHASAGAR vision. He said the partnership, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, had developed across trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.
The prime minister had also said he wanted to work with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance shared goals of growth, connectivity and prosperity. The visit comes as 2026 is being observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. India and ASEAN will also mark 35 years of dialogue relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027.
Trade, Maritime Security On The Agenda
Trade and maritime cooperation are among the key areas in the India-ASEAN engagement. Bilateral trade between India and the 11-member grouping is valued at approximately $122 billion, according to remarks by External Affairs Ministry officials ahead of the Manila visit. New Delhi has also identified maritime safety, security and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as areas where it can deepen cooperation with ASEAN countries.
The 21st East Asia Summit is providing another platform for leaders to discuss regional and global challenges, including peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Modi had said before the visit that India would work with participating countries to reinforce a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.