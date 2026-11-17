A malicious JavaScript injection targeting Optimizely Web affected 178 websites and platforms.
The malware attempted to steal payment card details, cookies, screenshots and cryptocurrency.
Security researcher Scott Helme said attackers injected malicious code into customer projects.
As many as 178 websites and platforms, including Zoom, CNN, BBC, Fox News, Salesforce and IKEA, were hit by a large-scale supply-chain cyberattack that targeted organisations across banking, technology, retail and news publications, according to media reports.
The malware attacking these sites tried to steal debit/credit card numbers, cookies and screenshots, and cryptocurrency during payment and infect iOS devices of visitors, Reuters reported by citing a security researcher. The malware, in the form of a JavaScript, originated from a website optimization platform called Optimizely and targeted the 178 sites.
The security researcher at ReportURI, Scott Helme, said, that on November 16, the malicious JavaScript was served to visitors of these sites, which include several of the most visited sites, such as Zoom, the BBC, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC, Equifax, Air France-KLM, Ledger and Peacock.
Helme found that the malware delivered the “Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits” on iPhones and iPads. Further, he noted that cryptocurrency was stolen stolen, which was found through verified transactions to the attackers.
Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock added it had evidence of the sites having served malicious code to visitors, Reuters reported.
How The Attack Happened
The attack exploited Optimizely Web’s JavaScript snippets, which 178 websites and platforms used to run experiments and custom code, said Helme. The attacker gained write access to the Project JavaScript field in multiple customer projects and injected malicious code that loaded an external script.
As the modified code was embedded in otherwise legitimate snippets served through Optimizely’s CDN, it carried Optimizely’s valid security certificate and came from a domain already trusted by affected websites, making it harder to detect.
Some companies serving Optimizely snippets through their own domains were also affected.
The precise method by which the attacker gained access to multiple customer projects remains unknown. Researchers clarified that this was not a CDN cache-poisoning attack; instead, Optimizely’s CDN served the modified code that had been inserted into customer projects.
Helme said the issue has been nearly resolved. “Most of the malicious code has now been removed. At 21:52 UTC we found it in only 1 of the 188 infected snippets, down from 169 at 20:56 UTC,” he wrote.