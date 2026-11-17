How The Attack Happened

The attack exploited Optimizely Web’s JavaScript snippets, which 178 websites and platforms used to run experiments and custom code, said Helme. The attacker gained write access to the Project JavaScript field in multiple customer projects and injected malicious code that loaded an external script.



As the modified code was embedded in otherwise legitimate snippets served through Optimizely’s CDN, it carried Optimizely’s valid security certificate and came from a domain already trusted by affected websites, making it harder to detect.